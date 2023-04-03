The Fever leads in the season series against Atlanta

CBS Sports reported that Clark’s impressive 140-game streak with a 3-pointer ended during Thursday night’s game against the Dream. However, the Indiana defeated Atlanta 81-76, leading 2-1 in the season matchup. The team’s road win comes two days after a 91-90 loss to Atlanta.

‘That’s not the type of player I am ‘

The 23-year-old guard’s momentary clash with Howard comes less than a week after the Fever’s season opener against the Chicago Sky. During the game, Clark and fellow WNBA star Angel Reese had a confrontation following a hard foul, according to Men’s Journal.

“Let’s not make it something that it’s not,” Clark said at the time.

“It was just a good play on the basketball,” she continued. “I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”

The Fever (No. 4 seed) will next face the No. 2 seed and reigning WNBA champions, New York Liberty, on Saturday in Indiana at 1 p.m. ET.