The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream’s matchup took a tense turn Thursday night when stars Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard got into a heated on-court exchange, leading to a close win for Indiana.
According to The Indianapolis Star, tensions rose late in the first quarter when Howard was called for a foul while guarding Clark near halfcourt. Already frustrated by earlier calls, Clark initiated a brief exchange by putting her shoulder into Howard’s chest after the whistle.
“I’m not scared of you,” Clark told Howard as the pair were separated.
Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard exchanged words after this Fever-Dream play.
— espnW (@espnW) May 23, 2025
Several teammates from both sides rushed onto the court to separate Clark and Howard as the two exchanged words. Neither player received a technical foul for the quick altercation.
The Fever leads in the season series against Atlanta
CBS Sports reported that Clark’s impressive 140-game streak with a 3-pointer ended during Thursday night’s game against the Dream. However, the Indiana defeated Atlanta 81-76, leading 2-1 in the season matchup. The team’s road win comes two days after a 91-90 loss to Atlanta.
‘That’s not the type of player I am‘
The 23-year-old guard’s momentary clash with Howard comes less than a week after the Fever’s season opener against the Chicago Sky. During the game, Clark and fellow WNBA star Angel Reese had a confrontation following a hard foul, according to Men’s Journal.
“Let’s not make it something that it’s not,” Clark said at the time.
“It was just a good play on the basketball,” she continued. “I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line. I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”
The Fever (No. 4 seed) will next face the No. 2 seed and reigning WNBA champions, New York Liberty, on Saturday in Indiana at 1 p.m. ET.