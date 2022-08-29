Brittney Griner just announced that she’s leaving Phoenix Mercury and taking her talents to Atlanta after signing a new contract.
As a first-time free agent after her 11th season playing for Phoenix, Griner has secured a one-year deal with the Atlanta Dream, ESPN. reported.
“So free agency has been everything I wanted it to be,” Griner said in the video. “I was able to find where I wanted to go. And honestly, what led me to that decision ultimately was the team, the players, as individuals, and then also my family.”
“You know it was a hard decision,” she added. “You’re leaving what you know, what I’ve known for my whole career. But there’s also the exciting factor of like, OK, this is a rebrand now, I get to show them something different.”
Excited about entering this next phase, Griner shared an Instagram video with the following caption: “New City. New journey. New Series. ‘Outside The Paint’ episode 1 drops next week and it’s about to get reely good! 🎣.”
“We are out fishing right now. We got Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard, and Allicia Gray right here. Boom, boom. Well, I actually messed up on my intro. I need to introduce my new teammates because I will be joining the Atlanta Dream, yo!” she said in the clip as her colleagues cheered in the background.
The deal will be finalized on Feb. 1, when the signing period officially begins. Griner kicked off her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury in 2013 and remained with the franchise until the end of the 2024 season. She returned to the court in 2023 after a widely publicized prisoner swap following a 10-month detainment in Russia.
“I’m never going overseas to play again unless I’m representing my country at the Olympics,” she said during a press conference. “You know, if I make that team, that would be the only time I would leave the U.S. soil.”
Mercury picked Griner up in the 2013 WNBA Draft, where she was the No. 1 Draft pick. Alongside Diana Taurasi, she helped secure the team its third title in 2014. Leaving a fantastic legacy behind, fans shared their sentiments about no longer seeing her on the court wearing a Mercury jersey.
“I’m going to miss seeing you in the Valley! I’m wishing you and Cherelle the best of luck!,” one supporter wrote on Instagram.
“As a fan since you played in college, I will miss you not being in Phoenix, but I’m happy for you on this journey,” another commented.