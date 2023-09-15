Cameron Boyce’s legacy continues to live on through the lives of those close to him.

According to People, the late actor was honored on what would have been his 26th birthday on May 28, by his friends and former Descendants costars.

Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson share emotional tributes

“I still feel you all the time. Catch you in the next life,” said actress Dove Cameron in a post shared to Instagram that featured black and white photos of the pair, including an image of them on set with other Descendants stars and a close-up of a tattoo that Cameron got to honor the late actor. “Happy birthday. I love you.”

In 2019, Boyce died in his sleep after experiencing a seizure from epilepsy complications. He was only 20 years old, yet, his mark on the world is undeniable and was very evident in the string of tributes shared on social media both following his death and in the years since his passing.

“Keep dancing in heaven, my Cam,” wrote Sofia Carson, another one of his Disney costars, in a separate post shared on Instagram. “Earth could never be the same without you. Our Angel. Our Sunshine. Our Cam.”

Kenny Ortega honors Cameron Boyce

Descendants director Kenny Ortega also took to social media to bring awareness around The Cameron Boyce Foundation, the organization created in Boyce’s honor to raise awareness around epilepsy, while also sharing that the actor was his favorite.

“Cameron, I treasure the memories of you and our coming to know one another through our creative work together,” Ortega wrote. “You will hold a place deep in my heart for always. You are still my fave. That will never change. I celebrate you today, your birth, and the everlasting light you shown in your time with us. You made every room brighter when you entered it. You are love, light and forever with us.”

Skai Jackson’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ tribute

In 2020, Boyce’s close friend and Disney Channel’s Jessie castmate, Skai Jackson, used her performance on Dancing with the Stars to honor the late star with a dance.

“I met Cameron, obviously, on Jessie, and we just really built this bond for years and years and years,” said Jackson at the time. “And he was kind of like a big brother figure to me. He always looked out for me through everything. He really molded me into the person that I am now.”