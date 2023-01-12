Brandy, Pablo Montalban and Rita Ora are officially set to return for the new Descendants film!

Disney is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Descendants by announcing that Brandy and Ora are reprising their roles as Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts in the new Descendants film, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. Montalban is also returning as Prince Charming, with Melanie Paxson reprising her role as the Fairy Godmother.

Paxson’s role has become the defining tie between all the Descendants films–she’s the only actor to appear in all five of the franchise films.

More details on the ‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ cast

The cast also includes Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker returning as Red, the Queen of Hearts’ daughter, and Chloe, Cinderella and Prince Charming’s daughter, respectively. Liamani Segura is joining the cast as Red’s sister Pink, and Brendon Tremblay will play Maddox Hatter’s son Max.

The remaining cast members include:

Alexandro Byrd as Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Kiara Romero as Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel Hook, Joel Oulette as Robin Hood’s son Robbie, Zavien Garret as Dr. Facilier’s son Felix, Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis as the Smee Twins, Squirmy and Squeaky and Leonardo Nam as the Mad Hatter’s son Maddox.

What is ‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ going to about?

The new Descendants film will send new friends Red and Chloe on another adventure involving their prior decision to mess with time in the last film.

According to the official description:

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores what “happily ever after” really means for Red (Cantrall) and Chloe (Baker) following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 hit film Descendants: The Rise of Red. Set primarily in present-day Wonderland with a host of new and familiar characters, this sequel delves into the warning at the end of the previous movie: There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is directed by co-producer Kimmy Gatewood and written by co-executive producer and Sneakerella writer Tamara Chestna and Descendants: The Rise of Red writers Dan Frey and Ru Sommer. Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh executive produce with Wicked and Sneakerella choreographer Emilio Dosal returning as choreographer.