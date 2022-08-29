Parker announced her retirement in April ahead of the 2024 season. On July 14, she posted photos on Instagram of what she’s been up to since becoming the president of women’s basketball at Adidas. She has been training up-and-coming sports talent, including Bianka Bryant, according to Fadeaway World.

“Retired but I still stay in the GYM! Genes are wild! The next are ready to take center stage and I’m excited to be there on the sidelines cheering them on‼️‼️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😈😈😈😈😈 Legacy Legacy Legacy Legacy!,” Parker captioned the post.