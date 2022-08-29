One of Kobe Bryant‘s daughters, Bianka, has taken an interest in basketball, and she has one of the best teachers: former WNBA star Candace Parker.
Parker announced her retirement in April ahead of the 2024 season. On July 14, she posted photos on Instagram of what she’s been up to since becoming the president of women’s basketball at Adidas. She has been training up-and-coming sports talent, including Bianka Bryant, according to Fadeaway World.
“Retired but I still stay in the GYM! Genes are wild! The next are ready to take center stage and I’m excited to be there on the sidelines cheering them on‼️‼️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😈😈😈😈😈 Legacy Legacy Legacy Legacy!,” Parker captioned the post.
In one of the photos featured in the slideshow, Bryant is seen free-throwing as Parker watches on.
“Your training BB is everything. We’re rooting for her 🫶🏽💓,” one person commented.
“Uh oh come on baby Bianca about to be knocking down buckets like her daddy! Kobe & Gianna lives on,” another person wrote.
“Lil baby kobe 💜💛,” someone else said.
Vanessa Bryant left a bunch of hearts in the comments section. Parker also gave Vanessa a shout-out via Instagram Stories.
“Look at the wrist loaded under the ball… On her toes… Basketball in her blood! Mini Mamba, Aunty Candace is so proud of you BB! And you too coach Vanessa Bryant,” she said, per Fadeaway World.
As Bryant spent his legendary NBA career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Parker simultaneously played on the same basketball court during her 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. A friendship sparked between the pair when they met at the 2008 Olympic Games and the two maintained throughout the years.
“I think that the biggest impact that Kobe left on me was confidence,” Parker said in an interview New York Times best-selling author Lewis Howes. “There was a time that I was having doubts about whether I should take a shot or not. I remember asking Kobe how he can have the courage to take those shots. He answered that it is because he already put in too much time in effort and repetition that the next shot has to go in.”