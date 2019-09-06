Cardi B is kicking off March with a new gift for her fans, aka the Bardi Gang. On Friday, the 31-year-old Bronx native dropped her first music video of 2024, titled “Like What (Freestyle).”

Cardi once again expresses herself unapologetically: “Ayo, let me put some gas in this motherfu**in’ year, b***h/ I ain’t really talked my s**t in a minute/ Like who the f**k these b***hes really think they talkin’ to?/ Like, b***h, is you f***in’ dumb?” she raps over a beat that samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 “She’s A B***h” record.