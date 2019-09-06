Cardi B is kicking off March with a new gift for her fans, aka the Bardi Gang. On Friday, the 31-year-old Bronx native dropped her first music video of 2024, titled “Like What (Freestyle).”
Cardi once again expresses herself unapologetically: “Ayo, let me put some gas in this motherfu**in’ year, b***h/ I ain’t really talked my s**t in a minute/ Like who the f**k these b***hes really think they talkin’ to?/ Like, b***h, is you f***in’ dumb?” she raps over a beat that samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 “She’s A B***h” record.
Cardi had even more to say to her haters: “Baby, here we go again (Here we go again)/ P***y real fat, probably got a double chin/ First, that b***h hate me, then this b***h hate me/ And somehow, they link up and they become friends, like, how?/ B***h, pipe down (Pipe down).”
Showing off her lavish lifestyle as the scenes alternate rapidly in the accompanying video (directed by husband and rapper Offset), Cardi reminds the world that she is one-of-a-kind.
“Moodboard, all y’all imitatin’ my style (Mm)/ Bad b***h, red lips, let me show you/ White toes, eatin’ yellowtail out of Nobu/ Uh, keep a hater obsessed/ In my comments, havin’ a d**k suckin’ contest.”
Cardi opens the video with her lengthy fur coat, then goes on to show off a large collection that includes many of her bathing suits, as well as a bedazzled choker with matching earrings. The Grammy-winning artist also brings the energy with a creative display of makeup that includes pink-colored eyebrows and eyelashes.
Cardi’s latest work comes after she collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion to release “Bongos” in 2023. The “WAP” artist hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy. However, Cardi teased that something was cooking in the studio. At the end of the video for “Like What,” a caption reads: “This is just the beginning. Stay tuned.”
In the meantime, check out Cardi B’s music video for “Like What (Freestyle)” below!