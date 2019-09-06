Cardi B has canceled her upcoming performance at the ONE Musicfest in Atlanta after being hospitalized. The 32-year-old singer announced the news on Instagram, saying she’s recovering from a medical emergency.
“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,”Cardi wrote on Instagram. “It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there.”
Cardi B was scheduled to be one of the headliners at the ONE Musicfest, which will take place on Oct. 26 and 27 at Central Park in Atlanta. While Cardi recovers, the event move forward on Saturday with performers including Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Fantasia, Ari Lennox, Method Man & Redman, Young Nudy, Larry June, BigXThaPlug, Fridayy, Tanner Adell, Destin Conrad, Akeem Ali, Jai’len Josey and Kenya Vaun.
On Sunday, the festival will feature Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Glorilla, Keyshia Cole and Sexyy Red.
Musicfest announced that they are now working hard to find Cardi’s replacement.
“Hey #OMFFam! Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues,” the organizers wrote on Instagram. “Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery! We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date. More to come soon.”
In an interview with Blavity in August, ONE Musicfest founder Jason “J” Carter said he was ecstatic to finally get Cardi for the event.
Carter also promised that the event, which has been going for 15 years, would have plenty of surprises.
“We’re going to have more surprise performances than ever before. We’ve had some amazing pop-out moments in the past, like J. Cole joining Janet Jackson last year—it was unforgettable,” he said. “For our 15th year, I can promise there will be plenty more moments like that. You just have to be there!”