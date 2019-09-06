In an interview with Blavity in August, ONE Musicfest founder Jason “J” Carter said he was ecstatic to finally get Cardi for the event.

“We’ve been trying to get Cardi on our lineup for a while, so finally landing her is a major highlight. She’s a staple in hip-hop and one of the biggest personalities in the culture,” Carter told Blavity at the time. “We’re happy to welcome her to the OMF stage. Cardi has been teasing a new album for a while, and her record label and team are fully behind pushing out new music this year. She’s already released a couple of hit singles, so I think her fan base is eagerly awaiting her next album. We can’t wait!”

Carter also promised that the event, which has been going for 15 years, would have plenty of surprises.

“We’re going to have more surprise performances than ever before. We’ve had some amazing pop-out moments in the past, like J. Cole joining Janet Jackson last year—it was unforgettable,” he said. “For our 15th year, I can promise there will be plenty more moments like that. You just have to be there!”