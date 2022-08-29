RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Scarlett Envy recently introduced Cardi B at LadyLand Festival. As Blavity reported, the Grammy-winning rapper announced that her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama? was finally on its way seven years after her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Fans of Scarlett Envy already know that the beloved drag queen famously asked, “Am I the drama?” during Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which has become a popular meme. So, when Cardi B announced the title and release date of her Am I the Drama? album, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans were quick to point out the inspiration.

Scarlett Envy introduced Cardi B at LadyLand Festival

On June 27, Cardi B headlined the LGBTQ music festival, LadyLand Festival, in New York City. She chose Scarlett Envy as the one to introduce her before hitting the stage.

“She is an icon, she’s a legend, and she’s a hometown hero, b***h! Give it up for the one, the only, the drama, Cardi motherf**king B!” Scarlett Envy said to hype up the crowd, according to Entertainment Weekly.

To celebrate the moment, Scarlett Envy posted a photo with Cardi B on Instagram with a caption that in part read, “Are we the drama?? 👀👀”

“Yaaas! Mother on Mother on Mother!!!” wrote RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 alumna Megami.

“This is CRAZYYYYY🔥🔥🔥,” said Mirage, also from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16.

“SHES THE DRAMA mama!!!!!” said Kerri Colby of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10.

Cardi B and Scarlett Envy may be working together soon

Cardi B’s team shared that she’s got plans to collaborate with Scarlett Envy soon: “While Cardi’s album inspiration comes from her real-life drama, she loves Scarlet Envy and they’re in talks to work together soon,” Ashley Kalmanowitz of Atlantic Music Group wrote in an email to Entertainment Weekly.

“Outside” is Cardi B’s lead single off her forthcoming Am I the Drama? album, which is slated to drop on Sept. 19. “Outside,” which is believed to be a diss toward her ex-husband Offset, debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“When I tell you these n****s ain’t s**t, please believe me (Let’s go)/ They gon’ f**k on anything, these n****s way too easy (Facts)/ Good-for-nothing, low-down dirty dogs, I’m convinced (Yeah)/ Next time you see your mama, tell her how she raised a b***h,” she raps in the pre-chorus.