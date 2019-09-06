Cardi B is finally dropping her follow-up to her groundbreaking debut album, Invasion of Your Privacy.

The Grammy winner announced the news on June 23, saying that her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, is slated for Sept. 19 release. She also shared the album cover, which shows her glamourously posing with crows.

Seven years after ‘Invasion of Privacy,’ Cardi B finally announced her new album, ‘Am I The Drama?’

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, Cardi B said: “Seven years of love, life and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell,” the 32-year-old rapper said in her video. “I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your tyrant. The time is here. The time is now.”

Cardi B debuted her song ‘Outside’ at Cannes Lions

Cardi delivered another gift to her fans last week when she debuted her new song, “Outside,” at Cannes Lions, Variety reported. In her new track, which officially dropped on Friday, Cardi takes some shots at her ex-husband Offset. She also showed some love to her new lover Stefon Diggs.

“When I tell you these ns ain’t shit, please believe me (Let’s go)/ Hey gon’ fuck on anything, these ns way too easy (Facts)/ Good-for-nothing, low-down dirty dogs, I’m convinced (Yeah)/ Next time you see your mama, tell her how she raised a b***h,” she raps.

At Cannes, the mother of three opened with “Bongos,” which features Megan Thee Stallion. She also performed “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “Money,” “Up” and “WAP.”

Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Your Privacy’ earned her a Grammy

Cardi B enjoyed immense success upon the release of her debut album, 2018’s Invasion of Your Privacy. The album earned the Bronx native a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019. The project, which was certified platinum four times, spawned hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “Be Careful” and “I Like It.”