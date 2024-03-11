If you’re a fan of NFL football, you’re likely already familiar with Stefon Diggs. The 31-year-old Maryland native, best known for his work with the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills, has been a fixture in the league since he was chosen as a fifth-round draft pick back in 2015. Those outside the NFL zeitgeist may have heard the name after Diggs was seen with hip hop superstar Cardi B.

Either way, you may find yourself intrigued by the life and legacy of the prolific NFL wide receiver. If this is the case, be sure to read ahead. We’ll break down everything you need to know about Stefon Diggs, including his relationship status, history on the field and NFL contract salary.

Maryland native was drafted to the NFL in 2015

(Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Long before Stefon Diggs was catching passes and running dashes, he was born to a humble family in Montgomery County, Maryland. Diggs developed an early love for football and even closed out his high school career with MVP of the U.S. Army All-American honors. He also had a highly impressive record running track and field.

However, it rapidly became clear that football was Diggs’ true passion. He agreed to attend the University of Maryland College Park campus in 2012. Diggs stayed close to home to help raise his younger brothers. Their father tragically passed away when he was a teenager. While speaking to USA Today back in 2014, the rising star shared, “He never even got to see me play a high school game… When I was in the third grade, he bet me. He said, ‘I guarantee you’ll have 10 shoeboxes full of college letters.’ … I had even more than he said.”

Indeed, Stefon Diggs was a highly sought-after candidate for college football. He received full scholarship offers from over half a dozen prestigious universities. This meant Diggs was considered a five-star recruit who maintained a stellar record while at the University of Maryland.

By the time Diggs was ready to declare for the NFL draft, he was leading his team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was ultimately drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. Aftereard, he went on to play for the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and most recently the New England Patriots. In his NFL career, Diggs made waves as the league leader in receptions. This was particularly evident during the 2020 season, which saw him make 127 picks and 1,535 receiving yards.

Does Stefon Diggs have kids?

Since Stefon Diggs spent so much time taking care of his own brothers over the years, it only makes sense that he’d make an excellent parent to his own children. Per a write-up in AOL, Diggs does have one daughter, named Nova, who was born in 2016. There doesn’t seem to be much public information regarding Nova’s mother. Still, we can surmise that she and Diggs are no longer together romantically.

Nova has been seen at NFL games to cheer her dad on and has also appeared at events alongside Diggs. The pair tend to wear matching outfits and show off their keen sense of style and team spirit through numerous social media posts.

What’s going on with Cardi B and the New England Patriots player?

Though there’s never been any 100 percent confirmation from either party, it seems clear that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have been engaged in an on-again, off-again romance for some time. The pair were first seen together back in October of 2024. At the time, Cardi denied any rumors of a romantic element to their friendship.

Since then, however, the wide receiver and the “WAP” vocalist have been caught arm-in-arm at multiple events, including a Met Gala after-party, a Coachella getaway and even a Miami hotel during Valentine’s Day, 2025. As far as most fans are concerned, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are seeing each other casually. While there may be room to expand their relationship with direct labels, they’ve both been coy thus far.

What is Diggs’ salary?

Like many NFL all-stars, Stefon Diggs’ salary has continued to expand. Back in 2015, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings for a projected salary of over $600,000 per year. His contract was extended in 2018, guaranteeing him a staggering $72 million over the course of the following five years.

According to NBC Sports Boston, Diggs’ current contract with the New England Patriots guarantees over $63 million for three years, with a number of added bonuses for yardage requirements and reception benchmarks. Suffice is to say, Diggs certainly brings in the kind of cash that could accommodate Cardi B’s lavish lifestyle, should the duo ever decide to make their fling official.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Stefon Diggs wear number 14?

These days, Diggs has donned the number 8 jersey as a receiver for the Patriots. Despite this fact, the vast majority of his NFL and college career was spent with the number 14. Though we don’t know his exact reasoning for choosing this number, Stefon Diggs has confirmed in the past that his choice to rock 14 was deeply personal and relates to his journey and key figures in his life. Even though he has shed this figure for the number 8, Diggs’ legacy will always be intertwined with the symbolism of 14.

How many of Diggs’ brothers are in the NFL?

Stefon Diggs’ family carries an illustrious athletic history. His father, who passed away when Stefon was quite young, had an accomplished college basketball career at one time. Likewise, he has multiple brothers who have made a name for themselves on the football field in their own right. Most notably, Stefon’s brother Trevon Diggs has served as a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys since 2020. Likewise, their brother Darez Diggs has played for the XFL and served as a defensive back for the Morgan State Bears during his time in college. Though Stefon is arguably the most high-profile member of the family, it just goes to show how far the Diggs family roots run deep in the world of pro football.