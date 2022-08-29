Former Olympian Carl Lewis knows a thing or two about winning.

Recognized as a GOAT, Lewis started his Olympic journey 40 years ago at the Los Angeles Games, where he won three gold medals in the 100- and 200-meter hurdles, the long jump as well as the 4x100m relay, according to Olympics.com.

Four years later in Seoul, Lewis defended his 100m long jump title and won silver in the 200m. In 1992, he went on to win his third gold medal in the long jump and competed on the relay team that set a world record. His last participation in the Olympic Games was in 1996 in Atlanta, where he won his fourth gold medal in the long jump.