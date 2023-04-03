When did Ventura start participating in the “freak offs”?

According to NBC News, the 38-year-old visibly pregnant Ventura testified for several hours on the second day of the trial, providing harrowing details of what she experienced during her relationship with the disgraced hip-hop mogul. She met Combs in 2005 when she was 19, and he signed her to Bad Boy Records with a 10-album deal, releasing her self-titled debut album in 2006.

Ventura said she recorded “hundreds” of songs over the years, but they were never released. While her music career stalled, she eventually released her only mixtape, RockaByeBaby, in 2013.

The former R&B singer said Combs allegedly controlled nearly every aspect of her life, including orchestrating drug-fueled sexual encounters with male escorts during the so-called “freak off” sessions. Ventura said she often helped arrange the encounters and that it “became a job” for her. She first participated in them in 2008, when she was 22, and they continued during her relationship with Combs until they split in 2018.