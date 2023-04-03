On Wednesday, the CDC Foundation announced the new Voices Today for Change Tomorrow scholarship program. The global nonprofit is working toward raising a $5 million endowment to bolster the Voices for Our Fathers Legacy Foundation scholarships. According to a news release, these scholarships will grow to provide $100,000 annually in merit-based scholarships to descendants of those involved in the study.

“By making a commitment to honor the legacy of these men, we are working to provide a stronger foundation of support for the next generation to build change,” Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation, said. “These scholarships are intended to amplify the voices of the next generation, allowing them to honor the life experiences of their ancestors while pursuing innovative solutions across their fields of study.”