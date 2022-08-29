Some folks pointed out how golf can also teach transferrable life skills since it’s more of a mental game than a physical one.

“I didn’t get exposed to it until I retired from professional football and it was right around the time Tiger Woods came along. I have five grandkids and I want all of them to pick up golf clubs,” retired football player Pete Shaw said about getting his grandchildren on the course. “Two of them are little girls [and] three of them are boys, but they will have golf clubs in their hands. Since grandpa plays, they will have golf clubs in their hands and know that there’s another way.”