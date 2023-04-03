High Noon and Celsius have recalled certain vodka seltzer and energy drink products due to a labeling mix-up. Some High Noon packs were mistakenly filled with Celsius energy drinks and incorrectly labeled as alcoholic.

What caused the affected products to be recalled?

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that two lots of High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs were filled with the alcoholic beverage but labeled as CELSIUS Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. The affected cans have a silver lid instead of the brand’s signature black one.

“Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion,” High Noon said in the recall announcement.

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to its facility. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported.

Product description with affected lot codes

The affected products include High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs and CELSIUS Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition:

Product Description Retail UPC Lot Codes Packaging Details High Noon Beach Variety Packs 12-pack, 12 fl oz cans 085000040065 – L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to 23:59- L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to 03:00 Silver lids instead of standard packaging

Lot codes printed on exterior of 12-pack Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink Sparkling Blue Razz Edition 12 fl oz cans 8 89392 00134 1 – L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to 3:11 Silver lid instead of Celsius’ signature black lid

Lot codes lasered on can bottom

They were shipped between July 21 and 23 to distributors in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin. Retailers in those states, except Michigan and Oklahoma, also received shipments.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should also check their Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz cans for the lot codes L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to 3:11, even if they were not purchased in a High Noon variety pack.

They are advised not to consume and should dispose of any affected Celsius cans. High Noon packs with other lot codes are not affected and remain safe to drink.

“We are working with the FDA, retailers and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers,” High Noon told People in a statement.

Customers who purchased the affected High Noon or mislabeled Celsius products should contact High Noon Consumer Relations at [email protected] for information about refunds and next steps.