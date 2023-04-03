The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide recall of a substantial quantity of deodorant at major retailers on Tuesday due to issues with manufacturing standards.

A.P. Deauville, LLC, of Easton, Pennsylvania, initiated the voluntary recall of more than 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorants on July 10, linked to deviations from current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), according to the FDA.

The recall affects three types of Power Stick deodorant products that the company distributed nationwide to popular retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Dollar Tree and Dollar General.

What are the affected deodorant items?

Here are the following Power Stick products recalled:

# Product Description Recall Number Classification Code Information Product Quantity Reason for Recall 1 Power Stick for her roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, 1.8 oz / 53 mL UPC: 815195019313 NDC: 42913-038-00 N/A Not Yet Classified Lot # 032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, 082826E402 21,265 cases cGMP deviations 2 Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, 1.8 oz / 53 mL UPC: 815195018194 NDC: 42913-039-00 N/A Not Yet Classified Lot # 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, 111626G231 22,482 cases cGMP deviations 3 Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, 1.8 oz / 53 mL UPC: 815195018224 NDC: 42913-040-00 N/A Not Yet Classified Lot # 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, 111626G221 23,400 cases* cGMP deviations

Customers who purchased these products should stop using them immediately and contact the company for further instructions, Local 12 News reported.

A.P. Deauville acquired the Power Stick brand from Unilever and established a production facility in Easton, Pennsylvania, where it develops high-quality products, including Power Stick and Soft Whisper, for women, as stated on the company’s website.

Can deodorant cause breast cancer?

Over the years, consumers have become more health-conscious about the types of food they buy, as well as the beauty products they use on their skin. When it comes to deodorant products, concerned consumers say the ingredients used to combat underarm odor and perspiration are worth examining.

Parabens, chemicals used to preserve food, makeup and skin care products, are thought by some to be a potential health concern because lab studies show they mimic estrogen, a hormone linked to breast cell growth, according to the American Cancer Society. Increased estrogen exposure has been associated with a higher risk of breast cancer.

Aluminum is the active ingredient in most deodorant brands that blocks sweat glands and may be absorbed through the skin, the organization said. Some researchers believe it may affect estrogen receptors in breast cells, potentially increasing breast cancer risk.

“While the research on this topic is limited, most studies have not found a link between antiperspirant use and the development of breast cancer,” the organization stated in a separate report.