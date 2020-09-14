Trump accused of defaming the five during September debate

The men now known as the Exonerated 5 — Antron Brown (formerly Antron McCray), Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — filed a civil lawsuit Monday against Trump, claiming that the Republican presidential candidate defamed them during his televised debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10, 2024 in Philadelphia. The lawsuit, filed in Pennsylvania, states that “during the debate, Defendant Trump made several statements concerning the ‘Central Park Five.’” Trump’s remarks falsely recounted the 1989 attack and subsequent convictions of the five and ignored their 2002 exoneration after a separate man confessed to the attack and DNA evidence confirmed that this man committed the assault.

Particularly, the suit recounts an exchange in which Harris reminded the debate audience of Trump’s past attacks against the five men. In response to the attack by Harris during the debate, Trump doubled down on his previous comments; the lawsuit recounts, “Defendant Trump falsely stated that Plaintiffs killed an individual and pled guilty to the crime.” Both of “these statements are demonstrably false,“ the lawsuit notes. “Plaintiffs never pled guilty to any crime and were subsequently cleared of all wrongdoing. Further, the victims of the Central Park assaults were not killed.”