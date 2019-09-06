Marva Johnson has been named the newest Florida A&M University president despite the heavy backlash she faced from the public. FAMU’s Board of Trustees selected Johnson on Friday with an 8-4 vote and made her the 13th president in the school’s history, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. Johnson also becomes the second woman to be named president of FAMU, following Elmira Mangum, who served from 2014–16.

“Florida A&M University has long stood as a beacon of excellence and empowerment,” Johnson said in a statement after securing the victory. “To be considered for the opportunity to lead this storied institution is the honor of a lifetime. I will approach this role with bold vision — focused on student success, innovation, and national prominence — while building strong bridges with the FAMU community and honoring the legacy that makes this university so special.”

Johnson’s selection comes after Larry Robinson stepped down from his position last year amid a controversy involving donations. Interim President Timothy Beard has held the position since August.

Johnson’s competition included Rondall Allen, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, as well as Gerald Hector, senior vice president for administration and finance at the University of Central Florida. She also competed against FAMU’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, Donald Palm, who received wide support from the community.

Why did Marva Johnson face opposition from the FAMU community?

Johnson’s critics refer to her as “MAGA Marva,” slamming her for her ties to the Republican party. Per the Tallahassee Democrat, Johnson is widely known as a close ally of controversial Republican leaders Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis. FAMU alumna Amy Wheeler, who spoke before the board made its decision, said choosing Johnson would be a reckless decision.

“A decision to vote in favor of Marva Johnson reflects a reckless disregard for the stakeholders who have placed their trust in you,” Wheeler said, per the Tallahassee Democrat.

Johnson’s critics continued to oppose her candidacy throughout the process, protesting on the streets and launching a petition online to remove her name from consideration. According to WTXL, the petition gathered more than 12,000 signatures.