Charlamagne tha God is upset after his voice was used in one of Donald Trump‘s political ads. The spot uses Charlamagne’s quote out-of-context to make it appear like he opposes Kamala Harris’ attempt to fund surgical procedures for transgender prisoners, Vibe reported.
“Cease and desist been sent,” Charlamagne said. “Since when does Trump care about what’s legal!?”
Charlamagne previously shared his thoughts on an ad from the Trump campaign that bashes Harris’ stance on funding surgical procedures for transgender prisoners.
“That ad they was running during the football games this weekend claiming the vice president supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the U.S., that was nuts,” Charlamagne said, per Vibe. “I don’t know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.’”
Now, Trump’s latest ad is using those exact words to put Charlamagne against Harris. It also states that the vice president “supports letting biological men compete against our girls in their sports.”
Harris has been clear about her support for the trans community, from anti-discrimination to access to healthcare.
“I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained,” Harris said in response to a 2019 survey from the American Civil Liberties Union, Them reported. “Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment.”
CNN reported that Charlamagne recently interviewed Harris in Detroit to appeal to Black male voters.
“He is running fulltime on a campaign that is about instilling fear, not about hope, not about optimism, not about the future, but about fear,” Harris said at the time.