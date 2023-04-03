According to The Orange County Register, Kluwe, 43, protested against the city’s approval of a plaque in a public library bearing the acronym “MAGA,” which refers to Trump’s “Make America Great Again“ slogan.

‘MAGA is profoundly corrupt’

In a video on X, formerly Twitter, Kluwe approached the lectern during public comment and shared examples of how MAGA has affected marginalized groups and federal agencies.

Former #NFL punter #ChrisKluwe was arrested and carried out of a city council meeting following an explosive anti-MAGA rant! Full story HERE: https://t.co/k4KOqTGZ2l 📽️: Huntington Beach City Council pic.twitter.com/x5R47Pk16s — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 20, 2025

“MAGA stands for trying to erase trans people from existence. MAGA stands for re-segregation and racism. MAGA stands for censorship and book bans. MAGA stands for firing air traffic controllers while planes are crashing. MAGA stands for firing the people overseeing our nuclear arsenal. MAGA stands for firing military veterans and those serving them at the VA, including canceling research on veteran suicide. MAGA stands for cutting funds to education, including for disabled children,” Kluwe said during the meeting.

“MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakably anti-democracy, and, most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement. You may have replaced a swastika with a red hat, but that is what it is,” he concluded.