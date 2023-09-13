Nothing makes celebrating the holidays more fun than playing Christmas movie trivia with loved ones, gathered at the dinner table or around the tree with friends and family. You can test your knowledge of different popular Christmas movies, from animated classics to all-time favorites to Hallmark romances.

The first batch of questions is specially designed for Black families and the flicks they grew up watching. Save this list as a holiday party activity or a way to liven up the home during a Christmas gathering. You can even throw in a fun prize for the winner or instate a rule that everyone must watch a movie on the list they have not seen.

Black Christmas Movie Trivia Questions

In the movie The Best Man Holiday, what song do the characters perform during their dance routine? (Poison by Bell Biv DeVoe) Which film features a family reunion at Christmas where secrets are revealed, titled after a popular Christmas song? (This Christmas) In Friday After Next, what job does Craig and Day-Day take on to make money for Christmas rent? (Security guards) In The Perfect Holiday, what famous musician plays the character of Benjamin Armstrong? (LL Cool J) What is the profession of Morris Chestnut’s character in The Best Man Holiday? (He’s a professional football player) Who directed and co-wrote the film Almost Christmas? (David E. Talbert) In A Madea Christmas, what does Madea’s niece, Eileen, reveal to her family during the holiday gathering? (She’s pregnant) Which movie stars Regina King as a mother trying to give her family the best Christmas while dealing with financial struggles? (This Christmas) In The Preacher’s Wife, who plays the angel Dudley sent to help a struggling preacher and his family? (Denzel Washington) Which film features a successful marketing executive who receives a Christmas Carol treatment in the romantic comedy genre? (Last Holiday) What is the name of the character portrayed by Queen Latifah in the movie The Last Holiday? (Georgia Byrd) What movie portrays a couple struggling with infertility while dealing with the challenges of the holiday season? (Almost Christmas) Who directed the film Merry Liddle Christmas, where a tech entrepreneur hosts her family for Christmas despite their differences? (Bobby Roth) In The Perfect Holiday, what is the character Nancy’s profession? (She’s a divorced mother and aspiring designer) What actor plays the lead role of Walter in Almost Christmas? (Danny Glover) Which Christmas film follows a dysfunctional family reuniting for the holidays after the passing of the family’s matriarch? (Almost Christmas) What is the name of the character played by Gabrielle Union in The Perfect Holiday? (Nancy) Who stars as the main character, Jeronicus Jangle, in the Netflix movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey? (Forest Whitaker) Which film follows a recently-divorced mother who finds love again during a snowy Christmas season? (Holiday Heart) Which film follows a schoolteacher who ends up falling in love with a substitute teacher during the holiday season? (Marry Us for Christmas) Which film follows the story of an ambitious woman named Lucy, played by Regina Hall, who wakes up on Christmas Day in a snow globe reality where she is married to her ex-boyfriend? (With This Ring) Who starred in the lead role as Santa Claus in the movie The Kid Who Loved Christmas? (Cicely Tyson) Which Christmas film features an ensemble cast that deals with love, friendship and forgiveness during the holiday season? (The Best Man Holiday) What is the name of the character played by Morris Chestnut in The Best Man Holiday? (Lance Sullivan) In The Preacher’s Wife, what is the preacher’s name, played by Courtney B. Vance? (Reverend Henry Biggs)

Classic Christmas Movie Trivia Questions

Which classic Christmas film features a young girl’s journey to the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy? (The Nutcracker) In the movie It’s a Wonderful Life, what object gives George Bailey the ability to see how the world would be without him? (A magical intervention by his guardian angel) Which film showcases the story of a green, revenge-seeking creature who despises Christmas and plans to ruin it for the Whos of Whoville? (How the Grinch Stole Christmas) In the movie Miracle on 34th Street, what is Kris Kringle’s job at Macy’s department store? (Santa Claus) Which classic Christmas movie centers around a department store Santa who claims to be the real Santa Claus? (Miracle on 34th Street) Who plays the role of George Bailey in the timeless Christmas movie It’s a Wonderful Life? (James Stewart) In Home Alone, what are the names of the two burglars that Kevin McCallister outsmarts? (Harry and Marv) In the film White Christmas, what song is prominently featured and sung by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye? (White Christmas) In Elf, what are the four main food groups that Buddy mentions when he’s in the department store? (Candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup) Who directed the 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street, a heartwarming tale about belief and the spirit of Christmas? (George Seaton) In A Christmas Story, what gift does Ralphie want for Christmas? (A Red Ryder BB gun) Which film is about a family’s chaotic but heartwarming Christmas celebration and features a squirrel invading their home? (Christmas Vacation) Who wrote the original story How the Grinch Stole Christmas that later became a classic animated film? (Dr. Seuss) Which classic Christmas movie centers around a man who accidentally kills Santa Claus on Christmas Eve and is then required to take over the role? (The Santa Clause) In A Christmas Story, what does Ralphie’s father win in a contest that becomes a major source of pride? (A leg-shaped lamp) Which classic Christmas film tells the story of a young boy left home alone who has to defend his house from burglars? (Home Alone) Who composed the music for the beloved 1966 animated TV special How the Grinch Stole Christmas? (Albert Hague) What does the Grinch disguise himself as to steal Christmas from the Whos in Whoville? (Santa Claus) Which classic Christmas film features the song Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas? (Meet Me in St. Louis) In the movie Miracle on 34th Street, what is the name of the little girl who doesn’t believe in Santa Claus? (S25 animated Christmas movie trivia questionsusan Walker) Who directed and narrated the animated TV special Frosty the Snowman? (Jimmy Durante) Which classic Christmas movie features a department store Santa who goes to court to prove he’s the real Santa Claus? (Miracle on 34th Street) In It’s a Wonderful Life, what is the name of the town where George Bailey lives? (Bedford Falls) Who wrote the original story for the classic Christmas film Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? (Robert L. May) Which film features the story of a young girl’s adventures in a magical world after receiving a Nutcracker as a Christmas gift? (The Nutcracker and the Mouse King)

25 Animated Christmas Movie Trivia Questions

In the animated film The Polar Express, who is the conductor of the train heading to the North Pole? (The Conductor) What is the name in the credits of the nameless young boy who doubts the existence of Santa Claus in The Polar Express? (Hero Boy) What is the name of the island where the less-desired toys live in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”? (The Island of Misfit Toys) In Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, what is the name of the dentist elf who wants to be a dentist instead of making toys? (Hermey) Which animated Christmas movie follows the story of a young boy who embarks on an adventure to find Santa’s stolen sack? (Arthur Christmas) In The Nightmare Before Christmas, what is the name of the Pumpkin King who attempts to take over Christmas? (Jack Skellington) What is the name of the gingerbread man in Shrek the Halls who is determined to avoid being eaten? (Gingy) Which animated film tells the story of a young trainee who dreams of becoming a true Santa’s elf? (Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas) In Frosty the Snowman, what is the magical accessory that brings Frosty to life? (A magical silk hat) Which animated Christmas movie features a group of woodland creatures preparing for Christmas in the Hundred Acre Wood? (Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too) What is the name of the little girl who befriends the Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas? (Cindy Lou Who) In Arthur Christmas, who is in line to become the next Santa Claus in the Claus family? (Steve Claus) Which animated film showcases the adventures of a young girl named Clara and her nutcracker prince on Christmas Eve? (The Nutcracker Prince) Which animated Christmas movie features the characters Manny, Sid and Diego as they try to return a lost human baby to its parents? (Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas) In The Polar Express, what is the destination of the train journey taken by the children on Christmas Eve? (The North Pole) Which animated movie involves a young orphan boy and his loyal cat who encounter an evil toy tycoon during Christmas? (The Thief and the Cobbler) What is the name of the little mouse who helps to save Christmas in the animated movie ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas? (Albert) In the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, what is the name of Jack Skellington’s ghost dog? (Zero) Which animated Christmas film follows the story of a young girl who discovers a magical world ruled by a cruel rat king? (The Nutcracker in 3D) What is the name of the nameless little girl in the credits who receives a magical gift on Christmas Eve in The Polar Express? (Hero Girl) In Frosty Returns, what is the name of the greedy inventor who tries to get rid of Frosty the Snowman? (Mr. Twitchell) Which animated film features a young boy who accidentally traps Santa Claus in his home? (The Year Without a Santa Claus) What is the name of the town where the Grinch lives in How the Grinch Stole Christmas? (Whoville) In Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, what is Rudolph trying to find to ensure that the new year arrives? (Happy, the Baby New Year) Which animated Christmas movie follows the journey of a lost penguin who ends up in the North Pole? (Lost and Found)

Christmas Movie Trivia Questions For Hallmark And Romantic Christmas Movies Fans