Cindyana Santangelo, who appeared on Married with Children, ER and CSI Miami, as well as several music videos, has died at age 58.
People reported that officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a medical emergency call at Santangelo’s Malibu home at around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Santangelo was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to TMZ, the first to report the news.
Santangelo allegedly had cosmetic shots at her home
The Sheriff’s Department’s homicide division is investigating the incident and has determined there was no foul play. Santangelo’s cause of death remains unknown, and autopsy results are pending.
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to TMZ that Santangelo allegedly received cosmetic shots at her home.
The New York Post reported that Santangelo’s career began in 1989 when she appeared in rapper Young MC’s music video “Bust a Move.” Rock band Jane’s Addiction featured her voice at the beginning of their 1990 hit single “Stop.” In an interview with Spin magazine, the band’s lead vocalist, Perry Farrell, referred to Santangelo as “the Latin Marilyn Monroe.”
Who did Cindyana Santangelo play on ‘Married with Children’
Santangelo also appeared in several classic television shows, including her role as Sierra Madre on Married with Children and additional roles on CSI Miami and ER, per the Post.
She also appeared as a corpse named Lydia in the 1990 film The Adventures of Ford Fairlane and worked alongside actors Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett in the 2003 comedy Homicide.
‘My heart aches as I write this’
E! Online reported that Santangelo’s sudden death has been mourned by her loved ones, including her best friend, Cynthia Abanuelos. On Tuesday, Abanuelos shared an Instagram post with photos of their friendship.
“My heart aches as I write this. I’m still in shock and disbelief. How can you be gone?” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I will feel your presence in every crashing wave, every salty breeze, and every shimmering reflection of the sun on the ocean’s surface. You were my best friend, my wifey, my kindred spirit. The most gorgeous mermaid in human form. Forever drawn to the sea.”
Abanuelos went on to praise her best friend before noting that Santangelo’s two sons, Dante and Lucci, were her “reason for living.”
“Though you are no longer here in the way I wish you could be, I know you’re swimming in eternal waters, watching over us with that radiant smile. Every seashell I find, every wave kisses the shore, will be a reminder that you love is still around me,” she wrote in the post.