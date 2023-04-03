People reported that officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a medical emergency call at Santangelo’s Malibu home at around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Santangelo was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to TMZ, the first to report the news.

Santangelo allegedly had cosmetic shots at her home

The Sheriff’s Department’s homicide division is investigating the incident and has determined there was no foul play. Santangelo’s cause of death remains unknown, and autopsy results are pending.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to TMZ that Santangelo allegedly received cosmetic shots at her home.