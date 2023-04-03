Colin Kaepernick wants another opportunity to play in the NFL and has set his sights on competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Kaepernick revealed that he is “still training” in hopes of receiving a call that brings him back to the field.
“We’re still training, still pushing,” he told the outlet. “So hopefully we just gotta get one of these team owners to open up.”
Kaepernick was optimistic when asked about a possible appearance playing flag football at the 2028 Olympics.
“Hopefully we’ll be out there,” Kaepernick said. “We’re gonna work on some things, see if we can make it in there. But we’d love to be out there.”
Flag football is an extension of American football and is one of several sports that will debut in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The no-tackling sport, where players wear flags attached to belts, follows rules similar to those of NFL football. While flag football is played in various countries, the U.S. men’s and women’s teams hold top rankings, according to the Olympics website.
Kaepernick hopes to play alongside other top athletes, such as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is the official face of the Olympics’ flag football squad.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played in an NFL game since 2016, but at 36, he believes he still has much to offer and is looking for a team willing to give him another chance.
“It’s something I’ve trained my whole life for,” Kaepernick told Sky Sports. “So, to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. Also, I think it’s something that I can bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship.”
