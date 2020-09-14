Latin American governments express anger against U.S.

Although the deal has been painted as a win for Trump, Petro remains defiant against the American leader. The Colombian president posted a lengthy Spanish tweet strongly criticizing Trump. In a translation posted by social media personality Ed Krassenstien, the tweet condemned slavery, racism and the oppression of labor leaders in the United States.

“I don’t shake hands with white slavers,” Petro said near the end of the translated tweet. “I shake hands with the white libertarian heirs of Lincoln and the black and white farm boys of the USA, at whose graves I cried and prayed on a battlefield…”

BREAKING: Columbian President Gustavo Petro just released the following condemnation of President Trump: "Trump, I don't really like travelling to the US, it's a bit boring, but I confess that there are some commendable things. I like going to the black neighbourhoods of… — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 26, 2025

The government of neighboring Brazil is reportedly demanding answers from the United States after Brazilian migrants reportedly arrived chained and handcuffed on deportation flights from the U.S.