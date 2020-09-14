A group of bills recently proposed in Congress would address the significant health concerns associated with hair products commonly used by Black women. The bills target chemicals and substances in hair products that have been linked to diseases such as cancer. The move comes as scientists and politicians have come to focus on hair products that Black customers and hairdressers often use.

Banning dangerous chemicals, disclosing health risks, and researching safer options

Four Democratic representatives recently introduced the Safer Beauty Bill Package, a collection of four bills that would restrict and regulate a variety of chemicals commonly found in hair products and cosmetics widely used by Black people. Democratic Reps. Lizzie Fletcher of Texas, Doris Matsui of California, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois proposed the four bills on July 17. The Toxic-Free Beauty Act would classify two classes of chemicals, phthalates and formaldehyde-releasing preservatives. It would also ban 18 toxic chemicals that have been banned by the European Union, as well as several U.S. states.

The Cosmetic Supply Chain Transparency Act would require suppliers to cosmetic companies to inform these companies of the ingredients and safety of inputs to their products, while the Cosmetic Hazardous Ingredient Right to Know Act would require public disclosure of potential health concerns relating to ingredients included in hair and cosmetic products. Finally, the Cosmetic Safety Protections for Communities of Color & Salon Workers would fund research on safer chemicals, as well as outreach and education, relating to products used by Black women and salon workers.

Movement to make Black hair and beauty products safer

The proposed legislation builds upon years of research linking ingredients in Black hair and beauty products to cancer, other health issues and legislation seeking to regulate these chemicals. In March, Consumer Reports published a study it conducted on the 10 most popular brands of synthetic hair braiding products, finding that all of them contained cancer-causing chemicals. A separate study of beauty and hair products used by Black and Latina women in the Los Angeles area found that the majority of the products used by women in the sample contained formaldehyde or related chemicals that have been known to cause cancer.

In 2022, Congress granted the FDA authority to regulate hair products, but the agency has made little progress in actually banning or restricting harmful chemicals in these products, even as several states, such as California, have banned a variety of these chemicals.

“It’s time to close the loopholes that allow toxic chemicals in the products we use on our bodies every day,” Schakowsky, who authored or coauthored all four bills in the Safer Beauty Bill Package, said in a statement.

Pressley noted that chemicals that cause “increased incidences of cancer, respiratory issues, and adverse reproductive outcomes” have long been present in products used by Black women and girls.

“This isn’t a coincidence — this is exploitation. Black women, girls, and salon workers should be able to show up everyday as our beautiful, authentic selves, without fear for our health and safety.”

Despite years of scientific knowledge about the dangers of Black hair products and years of political concern, progress in making these products safer has been slow. The Safer Beauty Bills Package may be a significant step forward in protecting Black women and girls and beauty professionals by banning and regulating harmful chemicals used in hair and cosmetic products.