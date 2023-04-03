“I feel like it’s a big experiment, and my kid was just collateral damage,” she told the news outlet.

Sewell Setzer III — who was diagnosed with mild Asperger’s syndrome, anxiety and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder — spent months messaging an A.I. chatbot named after Daenerys Targaryen, a character from Game of Thrones. He started isolating himself, but his family and friends were unaware of how deeply involved he was with the chatbot.