“TikTok intentionally targets children because they know kids do not yet have the defenses or capacity to create healthy boundaries around addictive content,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement, according to NPR. “TikTok must be held accountable for the harms it created in taking away the time — and childhoods — of American children.”

Which states are suing TikTok?

The states that have filed lawsuits include New York, California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, South Carolina, Vermont and Washington.