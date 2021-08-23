Ib Kamara, Off-White’s creative director, chose Madonna’s 18-year-old son, David Banda, and Solange Knowles’ 19-year-old son, Julez Smith, to model in the luxury fashion brand’s New York Fashion Week spring 2025 runway show on Sunday.

Hola! reported that it marked Banda’s modeling debut. He hit the catwalk in a yellow and orange plaid vest, black pleated pants and gloves.

Smith, who made his New York Fashion Week modeling debut in February, wore a white tank and sleeveless black hoodie with matching pants featuring similar graphical elements by Ghanaian contemporary artist Nana Danso, according to GQ South Africa.

Per the brand, founded by the late Virgil Abloh, inspiration for the collection comes from “a trip to Ghana, Virgil’s birthplace and somewhere he constantly referred to in his work. It incorporates references and emotions shared by Ib Kamara of what America, and New York in particular, represents in the collective African imagination: a utopia of opportunity.”

Both models sported earrings and sandals to complete their looks, tying into the collection’s Ghanaian inspiration.

“I think America is a foundation of Off-White,” WWD reported that Kamara said backstage at the show. “I think it’s good to come home, show love to the city, and the city to show love back. To celebrate the city and be part of an evolving community of a global traveler and global people, which is very New York.”

People noted Madonna mentioning Banda’s passion for fashion during a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she said. “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them.”

A year earlier, the outlet reported that the proud mama had shared an Instagram video of her then-15-year-old son wearing a dress around the house.

“Confidence is everything,” Madonna wrote in the caption.

It was evident that David was confident as he posed for the camera.

“I low-key like wearing — like, it’s so freeing, you know what I mean?” he said in the video.

Smith shared an Instagram post thanking Off-White for the opportunity, writing in part, “Love the work you’re doing and thank you for pushing us to do better @ibkamara.”