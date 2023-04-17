Not even 24 hours after a Michigan judge ordered Sean “Diddy” Combs to pay $100 million to a man, who alleged that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted him in the ’90s, the disgraced hip-hop mogul faces yet another lawsuit.

Dawn Richard, who rose to fame through girl group Danity Kane via MTV’s Making the Band show, is suing Combs for alleged “verbal abuse, assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” Variety reported.

Richard filed the lawsuit on Sept. 10. In her complaint, Richard describes Combs as “a hot-tempered abuser” who engaged in “physical violence.” Richard, who is 41, credits Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura for helping her come to terms with her own mistreatment at the hands of Combs.

During her time on Making the Band, Richard says Combs often called the female contestants “fat” and “ugly,” depriving them of food and sleep, which allegedly caused Richard to lose weight and vomit due to dehydration.

Danity Kane, who’s best known for hits like “Show Stopper” and “Damaged,” parted ways in 2009. However, Richard continued to work with Combs for financial reasons, joining his group Diddy Dirty Money. Kalenna Harper was also a member.

Richard’s complaint mentions an incident at Combs’ home, where he screamed at Ventura. He allegedly told her, “I’ve been asking you for my sh**; I can’t stand you b***h, you never do it right!” before choking her and throwing hot eggs at her. The day after the incident, Richard says Combs threatened her to stay silent about what she witnessed at his home, telling her: “If you say anything, there will be consequences” and “people end up missing.”

At one point, Richard and Harper wanted to intervene to help Ventura, but Combs’ alleged threats halted their attempts.

There’s even a mention of the late Kim Porter. Combs shares four children with Porter, who passed away in late 2018. Richard alleges that she once saw Porter exiting a music studio circa 2005. Her face was battered, according to Richard.

In 2010, Richard was diagnosed with multiple health issues, including joint pain and anemia, due to Combs’ work demands. Still, he allegedly demanded her return to the studio.

Between 2009 and 2011, Richard alleged that Combs groped her in her dressing room. She added that if she turned down his advances, her voice would get removed from songs. In addition, her mic would get turned off during live performances.

Her allegations against Combs also include a moment when his bodyguard saved her from being physically hit by Combs. Richard also insists that Combs owes her millions for Danity Kane’s self-titled debut album and follow-up LP, Welcome to the Dollhouse, as well as the touring she did as a member of Diddy Dirty Money.

According to Variety’s report, “Richard is suing for 21 causes of action, and is demanding judgments for compensation, mental pain, restitution and more.”

Diddy has not yet responded to Richard’s allegations.