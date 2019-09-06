Deion Sanders has undergone surgery to remove his bladder after being diagnosed with cancer. The University of Colorado football coach talked about his health in an emotional press conference on Monday, saying he is now cancer-free after the surgery. Sitting alongside urological oncology director Dr. Janet Kukreja and Colorado team trainer Lauren Askevold, Sanders praised some of his closest supporters, opened up about his journey in recent months, and urged people to get screenings.

Sanders reflects on keeping diagnosis private from family

Sanders said he kept the details of his diagnosis a secret from most people, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo. As his sons prepared for the NFL draft earlier this year, Sanders said he didn’t want them to worry about him or get distracted from their goals.

“They didn’t know what the extent of it was,” Sanders told reporters, per ESPN.

The former NFL star also revealed that he changed his cellphone number a couple of times because he didn’t want to talk to people. He shared some humor despite the seriousness of the situation.

“I can’t pee like I used to,” Sanders said with a laugh as he talked about life after having his bladder removed. “I depend on Depends. … I’m making a joke out of it, but it is real. It is real. It is real. If you see a port-a-potty on the sideline, it is real, I’m just telling you. You’re going to see one at practice, on the sideline [in games].”

After staying quiet for months, the Colorado coach said he is now speaking up in hopes of inspiring people to get checked regularly.

“Get checked out, get checked out,” Sanders said. “It could have been a whole other kind of gathering if I didn’t. … Everyone knows someone who is affected or infected by the ‘C’ word.”

Sanders’ resilliance has been praised

Kukreja said doctors used parts of Sanders’ small intestine to make a replacement bladder and that he is now cancer-free, though he remains active in his recovery.

Meanwhile, Askevold praised Sanders for his resilience.

“He never folded one time and never wavered,” Askevold said, per ESPN. “You couldn’t ask for a better patient because he wants to get up and get going right. So it’s been awesome. It’s been a hectic journey, but there’s a blessing very in disguise with all this.”