While walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, Denzel Washington got into it with a photographer who appeared to get physical with the actor to get his attention in clips of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media.

Washington was attending the world premiere of Highest 2 Lowest when the incident occurred. The actor was talking to the movie’s director, Spike Lee, on the red carpet when a photographer grabbed Washington’s arm to get his attention.

Washington reprimanded the photographer and pointed his finger at him. The photographer appeared to nod in agreement with a smile on their face. Once the actor turned around, the paparazzo grabbed him again.

A peeved Washington pulled away and appeared to say, “Stop,” repeatedly.

Washington stars in Highest 2 Lowest, his fifth collaboration with Lee, alongside A$AP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jeffrey Wright.

Washington’s representative said ‘It was a great evening’ for the actor

Though the incident appeared tense, Washington’s representative told People, “It was a great evening” for the actor. Afterward, Washington was surprised with the Honorary Palme d’Or, Cannes’ highest honor, before Highest 2 Lowest premiered. Lee presented the actor with the award as they introduced the movie to screening attendees.

“This is a total surprise for me, so I’m a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother, Spike,” Washington said while accepting the award.

He continued, “To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well,” Washington added, to laughter. “You know, we’re just blessed beyond measure, I’m blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you.”

Social media sides with Washington and says it was reminiscent of Kelly Rowland at Cannes

Social media appears to be on Washington’s side, with many users on X, formerly Twitter, rushing to his defense.

Many have noted that this is a recurring issue for Black attendees at Cannes.



“they keep on doing this to black people at Cannes, the difference is denzel washington is short a fuse or two,” one user wrote, with a video of him jokingly threatening Pedro Pascal for “making time with [his] wife,” Pauletta Washington.

“They’re always trying ‘us’ over there….,” another echoed with a picture of a similar incident involving Kelly Rowland at the festival last year.