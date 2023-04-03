Shapiro said Chauvin was “unjustly convicted”

Shapiro shared the formal request on the conservative media outlet The Daily Wire, which he co-founded, alleging that Chauvin received unfair treatment after the killing.

“We write to urge you to immediately issue a pardon for Officer Derek Chauvin, who was unjustly convicted and is currently serving a 22-and-a-half year sentence for the murder of George Floyd and associated federal charges,” The Ben Shapiro Show host wrote in his letter to Trump, according to The Hill.

Blavity reported that Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin knelt on his neck for over 9 minutes, resulting in cardiopulmonary arrest from “law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression,” according to the autopsy report, per The Associated Press. His death led to widespread protests across Minneapolis and other cities nationwide that called for Chauvin to be held accountable for his actions.