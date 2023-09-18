Living with diabetes means paying extra attention to the foods you eat, especially when it comes to sugar and carbohydrates. Since blood sugar levels can greatly affect overall health, it’s important to choose meals that promote stability. One of the best ways to make healthy and delicious meals is by using a slow cooker. This handy kitchen appliance takes some of the stress out of making a home cooked meal but does require a little prep work to make sure you leave enough time for the cooker to work its magic.

Many people think sugar is only in sweets, but it can be hidden in many foods, including bread, pasta, sauces and even some meats. Sugar alone isn’t the only factor diabetics needs to watch – carbs can also lead to sugar spikes. That’s why it’s important for people with diabetes to be mindful of all ingredients in their meals. Slow cookers are great for making meals that are both healthy and delicious. Plus, with a minor bit of prep work, the appliance does all the work, freeing up people’s time for other things. Here are five diabetes-friendly slow cooker recipes to try:

Slow Cooker Chicken and Vegetable Soup

Soups are satisfying, comforting and surprisingly easy to make in a slow cooker. This classic chicken and vegetable recipe is flavorful thanks to the use of herbs, but healthier because of its low sodium content.

(Weronika Krzton/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup chopped spinach

Instructions:

Place the chicken, broth, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, thyme, oregano and pepper in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 hours. Remove the chicken, shred with a fork and return it to the slow cooker. Stir in the spinach and cook for another 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Slow Cooker Beef and Broccoli

For fans of American style Chinese take-out dishes, beef and broccoli is a staple. Normally high in sodium, swapping the traditional soy sauce for a lite version makes it healthier.

(Sati/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 pound lean beef, sliced

1 cup low-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon grated ginger

3 cups broccoli florets

1 tablespoon cornstarch (optional, for thickening)

Instructions:

Place beef, broth, soy sauce, garlic and ginger in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 hours. Add broccoli and cook for another 30 minutes. If needed, mix cornstarch with water and slowly add to broth to thicken. Serve with brown rice or cauliflower rice.

Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Chili is hearty, filling and perfect on cooler days. The key to keeping this recipe healthy is by opting for low sodium beans and diced tomatoes, as well as skipping the salt. Swapping in turkey for beef also keeps this healthier by cutting down on unnecessary fats.

(American Heritage Chocolate/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 pound ground turkey

1 can no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1 can no-salt-added black beans, drained

1 can no-salt-added kidney beans, drained

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Brown the turkey in a pan and then add it to the slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients and stir well. Cook on low for 6-8 hours. Serve warm.

Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Salmon

By default, salmon is a heart healthy protein that’s perfect for diabetics and even people with cardiovascular disorders. It cooks quickly – which makes it ideal for busy lifestyles.

(Orkun Orcan/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 salmon fillets

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon dried dill

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Place salmon fillets in the slow cooker. Mix lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, dill, and pepper, then pour over salmon. Cook on low for 2 hours. Serve with steamed vegetables.

Slow Cooker Stuffed Bell Peppers

Stuffed bell peppers are a fantastic way to create a filling meal that’s low in carbohydrates but big on flavor. A wide range of fillings can be created for the stuffing, with ground turkey being a great low-fat option. Meanwhile, swapping quinoa for rice helps keep the carb count down.

(Natalia Gusakova/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

4 bell peppers, tops cut off and seeds removed

1/2 pound ground turkey

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup no-salt-added tomato sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Mix turkey, quinoa, tomato sauce, garlic powder, oregano and pepper. Stuff each bell pepper with the mixture and place in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 5-6 hours. Serve warm.

People Also Ask

With diabetes, it’s important for people to know how to create meal plans that help control the condition rather than create complications. Likewise, not everyone understands how to use a slow cooker properly. Here are a few factors to keep in mind.

What are some of the mistakes people make when using a slow cooker?

Slow cookers are meant to be fairly goof-proof, but it’s possible to experience some hiccups along the way. One common issue for slow cooker newbies is to overfill the container which can cause uneven cooking. Likewise, adding too much liquid can make the meals too watery.

What is the biggest meal of the day for diabetics?

Many diabetics prefer breakfast or lunch as their biggest meal to help manage blood sugar levels throughout the day.

What foods can diabetics eat freely for dinner?

Non-starchy vegetables like broccoli, spinach and cauliflower are best for diabetics since they’re less likely to cause blood sugar spikes. Lean proteins such as chicken, fish and turkey are also good choices. Healthy fats like avocado and nuts in moderation are beneficial too.