Trump has not legalized discrimination (yet)

Some sources have incorrectly interpreted Trump’s move as repealing federal antidiscrimination legislation, mislabeling the 1965 executive order as an “Act.”

Donald Trump has revoked the Equal Employment Opportunity Act of 1965. The order prohibited discrimination in hiring and employment based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. pic.twitter.com/lUEdmPxCsF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2025

However, “Acts” such as the Civil Rights Acts of the 1960s are laws passed by Congress, and the president cannot revoke laws through executive action.

Just so things are clear: this was an awful EO but it does NOT make discrimination legal. The CRA is still the law of the land. Trump wants us to think he has the power to make laws go away. He does not. EOs don’t do that. https://t.co/dPvyyXXXkp — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) January 23, 2025

Trump’s actions do not change laws such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Opportunity Employment Act of 1972, which prevent employers, employment agencies, labor organizations and training programs from discriminating on the basis of “race, color, religion, sex, or national origin,” as well as other characteristics like disability. In short, practices like racial discrimination are still illegal despite Trump’s moves.