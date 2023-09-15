As the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial continues, the musician known to the world as Kid Cudi has stepped on the stand to detail his experience with the disgraced hip-hop mogul.

According to Variety, the rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, appeared in the New York courthouse to testify about his relationship with Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, which led to alleged intimidation plots against him by her then-on-again-off-again boyfriend, Combs.

Kid Cudi opens up about his relationship with Cassie

“We were friends and dated briefly,” Mescudi said when asked about his relationship with Ventura. He also noted that he was under the impression that the pair “had some problems and weren’t dating.” The timeline for the short-lived relationship between Mescudi and Ventura began in 2011.

“I didn’t think she was still dealing with him,” he said, detailing that in December of that year, Ventura called him “stressed, nervous, and scared,” revealing that Combs had found out about their relationship.

Mescudi shared that after picking Ventura up and driving her to the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood, he was contacted by Capricorn Clark, an employee of Combs. He recalled Clark being “on the verge of tears” while telling him that Combs was at Mescudi’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

Confronting Combs by phone on the way home, Mescudi said he remembers asking the Bad Boy Records label founder if he was in his home, to which Combs replied, “I just want to talk to you.”

Kid Cudi alleges that Diddy broke into his home

Although no one was in his home when he arrived, according to Mescudi, there had been an apparent break-in, as the Christmas gifts he had purchased for his family were now opened. His dog was locked in the bathroom, something that was an immediate red flag for the “Day ‘n’ Nite” MC, who usually left his pet out to roam at will.

“I wanted to confront him, I wanted to fight him,” Mescudi testified, recounting his frustration to find that his personal belongings had been compromised and seeing his dog “very jittery” and “on edge all the time” after freeing him from the bathroom.

Ultimately, when Mescudi spent the holidays with Ventura and her family in Connecticut later that month, he said he received a text from Combs about the two of them having a conversation.

“You broke into my house, you messed with my dog, I don’t want to talk with you,” Mescudi recalled telling him.

He also shared that he decided to break things off with Ventura shortly after the holidays because “the drama was just getting out of hand.”

Kid Cudi decided to break things off with Cassie

According to Mescudi, things took a turn for the worse in January 2012 when his dog sitter called to inform him that his car was on fire.

Per the images shown in court, the car had smoke damage to its doors along with a hole cut in the roof of his convertible where a Molotov cocktail had been found near the vehicle.

It has been speculated that Combs was responsible for the damage to his explosion, but the allegations have never been confirmed.

Variety reported that the trio met at the Los Angeles Soho House the day after Mescudi’s car was set ablaze. Mescudi called Combs’ “calm” demeanor “off-putting” in his testimony, and mentioned that as they prepared to go their separate ways, he asked, “So what are we going to do about my car?” Per People, Mescudi said that Combs was standing “with his hands behind his back like a Marvel supervillain.”

Combs responded, “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” and Mescudi told the court, “He was lying.”

He testified they encountered each other years later at the Soho House, where Combs approached him and said, “I just wanted to apologize for all the bulls**t.” According to Variety, Mescudi said it was “the last thing I was expecting,” and he “made peace” with the situation.