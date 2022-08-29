Nearly two weeks after Cissy Houston passed away at her New Jersey home, she was laid to rest on Thursday.
Houston’s funeral was held in her hometown of Newark, New Jersey, at the New Hope Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member and served as choir director, The Associated Press reported. Her daughter Whitney Houston‘s homegoing also took place at New Hope Baptist Church after her tragic passing in 2012.
Hundreds attended her funeral to honor Cissy Houston’s life. Many high-profile guests were in attendance, including BeBe Winans, Darlene Love, Valerie Simpson, Monifah Carter, producer Debra Martin Chase, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Dionne Warwick.
“She gave me so much. She gave me the right to be me,” Warwick said at the podium. “Cissy, I’m going to miss you.”
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also paid his respects at the funeral.
“While each one of us are born with a voice, only a select few of us are endowed with a voice that is powerful enough to reach into the hearts of millions and millions of listeners around the world, a voice that is powerful enough to soothe the pain of heartbreak or to carry the euphoria of falling in love,” he said, per Vibe.
As Blavity reported, Houston died at 91 on Oct. 7. She had been in hospice care due to Alzheimer’s disease. When Warwick initially heard the news, she tweeted: “I’m so deeply saddened, however, knowing that my Aunt Cissy died peacefully and that she is in a much better place, is a consolation and comfort to me. I have seen your messages of condolences. On behalf of my family, thank you. ❤️”
At the time of Houston’s passing, the family issued a statement.
“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We los[t] the matriarch of our family,” it read. “Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts. We are touched by your generous support, and your outpouring of love during our profound time of grief. We respectfully request our privacy during this difficult time.”