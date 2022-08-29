Hundreds attended her funeral to honor Cissy Houston’s life. Many high-profile guests were in attendance, including BeBe Winans, Darlene Love, Valerie Simpson, Monifah Carter, producer Debra Martin Chase, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Dionne Warwick.

“She gave me so much. She gave me the right to be me,” Warwick said at the podium. “Cissy, I’m going to miss you.”