D.L. Hughley is slamming Snoop Dogg after hearing the way he handled the criticism over his decision to participate in the Donald Trump-affiliated Crypto Ball during inauguration week.
As Blavity reported, Snoop Dogg has been facing immense criticism about accepting an invitation to perform at the pre-inauguration Crypto Ball, which resulted in him losing over 500,000 social media followers. Earlier this week, Hughley called out the rapper for what he said after the backlash set in during the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, The D.L. Hughley Show.
“The very person who you perform for is doing just that: tearing this country apart, families apart. He’s dismantling DEI and affirmative action and long-set precedents,” he said, per Billboard. “And every time somebody gets into a situation of their own doing, it is always ‘a communal attack’ or ‘a community’s attack.’ I mean, no. People love you, but they dislike what you did. And there’s nothing more loving than that.”
Hughley added that Snoop needs to own up to the consequences of his actions.
“It isn’t us you have a problem with — it is you. The 2025 version of you is at odds with the 2017 version of you,” he said. “So it ain’t the us that gotta get it together, it’s you. You need to have a conversation with the man in the mirror. What is so different about the 2017 Snoop and the 2025 Snoop? It ain’t us, we ain’t in it.”
According to Billboard, Snoop dismissed his critics in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“It’s Sunday I got gospel in my heart,” he said in an Instagram Live video. “For all the hate, I’m going to answer with love.”
He added, “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100 percent Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”
Fans didn’t back down, expressing their disappointment.
“My momma told me to never trust someone that would do anything for money 💰,” one person commented.
“You got GOD, but you celebrated with devil,” someone else wrote.
“Lost all respect,” a third person added.
Snoop Dogg wasn’t the only rapper at Trump’s inauguration. Rick Ross and Soulja Boy attended the Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C., while Nelly performed at the Liberty Ball on Jan. 20.