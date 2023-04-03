In February, Blavity reported that the bill could make it difficult for voters to cast their ballots due to documentation that some do not have access to, which includes passports, birth certificates or updated voter registration. Republican lawmakers introduced the legislation to crack down on voter fraud, an illegal action that President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of during and after the 2020 Presidential election.

How does the SAVE Act affect married women?

Certain groups, including married women, could be affected by the SAVE Act and how it changes how Americans register to vote. More than 69 million married women may face difficulty in this process because they do not have a last name matching their birth certificates.

Married women can use other alternatives like passports, but 140 Americans do not have those or the money to pay for one, Newsweek and Blavity reported. Some lawmakers are pushing back on the bill, including Democratic Congressman Maxine Dexter. She presented an amendment to pause the SAVE Act, stating they needed to confirm that it would not prevent married women from voting. However, Republicans blocked the amendment.