Republicans pass budget with massive tax and spending cuts

The House voted Tuesday on a controversial budget plan Trump supported. The bill authorizes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts by extending temporary cuts Trump enacted in his first term. The bill also calls for $1.5 trillion in budget cuts to partially offset the lost tax revenue, with major cuts to Medicaid likely due to this savings requirement. The vote had been in doubt, with Republicans fielding constituents’ anger about the proposed service and benefit cuts. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., had delayed and later canceled the vote, only to reverse course again and call the vote. Trump, meanwhile, reportedly reached out to hesitant Republicans to get their support.

In the end, the vote passed along party lines 217-213. All Democrats voted against the bill, as did one Republican. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., condemned the budget as “unacceptable, unconscionable, un-American” and said, “The Republican Budget represents the largest Medicaid cut in American history.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., the only Republican to vote against the bill, expressed doubt concerning the GOP argument that the tax cuts would stimulate economic growth that would pay for the budget shortfall.

“The only way they get to this magic thing where it’s not going to kill our country is five years from now, they imagine that 2.5% growth accumulates,” Massie told reporters before the vote, HuffPost reported.