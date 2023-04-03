Michael Smerconish pushes back on DOGE’s stimulus plan

On Saturday, Fishback appeared on CNN’s Smerconish, with host Michael Smerconish debating the $5,000 stimulus plan with him. Newsweek reported Fishback doubled down on how the funds would provide long-term relief to Americans and the government.

“This is a real plan to send the savings that DOGE generates over the next couple of years right back into the pockets of hard-working Americans all across this country,” Fishback said.

Meanwhile, Smerconish warned that the plan could deepen the nation’s debt.

“We owe $36 trillion, we owe $106,000 each, so whatever the savings ought to be, it’s not like President Trump’s doing us a favor by giving us 20%,” Smerconish said. “Everything ought to go to the debt, because the Peterson [Institute] people say by 2050, 50% of all revenue is going to go to satisfying interest on the debt. We should be paying the debt.”

As the duo continued the dialogue, Smerconish told Fishback, “This is Madoff-like. This is a Ponzi scheme.”

He continued, “As much as I want to see us cut waste, fraud and abuse, it is an absolute fraud to say to the American people, because of what Musk is doing, we have five grand to give each of you. The only way we have five grand is if we’re borrowing it, because we’re that far in debt. I’m trying to meet you halfway, which is simply to say, what a good thing that finally we’re going to look at waste, fraud and abuse, albeit it shouldn’t be in this haphazard fashion. But let’s at least be honest with the American people that whatever we, quote, unquote, save, we already owe.”

Trump’s executive order signed on Jan. 20 renamed the United States Digital Service to the United States DOGE Service. Despite the order mentioning a USDS administrator would report to the White House chief of staff, the White House has said Musk isn’t in charge of DOGE and is instead a presidential adviser, The Associated Press reported. Regardless of who the USDS administrator is, according to the executive order detailing its creation, “The U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization shall terminate on July 4, 2026.”