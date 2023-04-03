What is the full retirement age in 2025?

The full retirement age is when Americans can claim their full Social Security benefits after working extensively.

For example, the later a person is born, the age of their retirement increases, according to Investopedia.

If you were born in 1958, your FRA is 66 years and eight months.

If you were born in 1959, your FRA is 66 years and 10 months.

If you were born in 1960 or later, your FRA is 67 years.

The amount in Social Security benefits varies based on age and when someone decides to retire. According to the Social Security Administration website, if a person files for the benefits before their full FRA, their funds can be reduced by 30%, depending on how many years before that age they start to claim.

Alternatively, if someone waits until after their FRA to claim benefits, they could increase by 8% annually until they reach age 70. According to Investopedia, those willing to wait until that age to claim their full benefits could see a 32% increase in their monthly checks.