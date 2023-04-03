Joy Reid’s exit from MSNBC has led to several conservative commentators discussing the move on social media, the latest of whom is former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.
Kelly celebrated Reid’s firing on social media
According to Deadline, Kelly has often criticized some of Reid’s remarks over the years on her show. On Sunday, she took to X, formerly Twitter, and reveled in Reid’s departure while calling out the network.
“Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked ‘white women tears’ as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long,” Kelly wrote in a post shared on her account.
Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked “white women tears” as pathetic and offensive to her?
Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 23, 2025
‘The worst person who is not on television anymore is you‘
In a follow-up post, Kelly shared a video of Reid tearfully discussing her recent firing by MSNBC and elaborated on why she felt no sympathy for someone who had “mocked” white people.
“Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight. She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her. WE DON’T,” Kelly wrote.
On Tuesday, Don Lemon clapped back at the former NBC and Today Show host over her comments about Reid on his YouTube show.
“No, Megyn Kelly, the worst person on television was fired from NBC and the Today show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly,“ Lemon said. “The worst person who is not on television anymore is you.”
NBC fired Kelly in 2018 over blackface controversy
Lemon’s comments referenced Kelly being fired from NBC in 2018 after she agreed that blackface was acceptable to wear for Halloween.
“Girl, bye… Look who’s crying now, what she said to Joy Reid, look who’s crying then with the crocodile tears,“ Lemon continued. “Had she learned from that, she wouldn’t spend almost every day being a racist, proving the point that she was crying about and that people called her then, because then I would say, ‘You know what, she learned!‘ I was actually friendly with Megyn Kelly, and then when people show you who they are, you better f**king believe it.”
The former CNN anchor concluded his message by saying, “So, let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color: Go f**k yourself!”
Blavity reported that MSNBC’s cancellation of Reid’s show, The ReidOut, was part of the network’s programming changes under new president Rebecca Kutler.