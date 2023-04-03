‘The worst person who is not on television anymore is you ‘

In a follow-up post, Kelly shared a video of Reid tearfully discussing her recent firing by MSNBC and elaborated on why she felt no sympathy for someone who had “mocked” white people.

“Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight. She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her. WE DON’T,” Kelly wrote.

On Tuesday, Don Lemon clapped back at the former NBC and Today Show host over her comments about Reid on his YouTube show.

“No, Megyn Kelly, the worst person on television was fired from NBC and the Today show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly,“ Lemon said. “The worst person who is not on television anymore is you.”