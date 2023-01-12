Original Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert is clapping back at Megyn Kelly over her incendiary social media post about the upcoming Little House on the Prairie reboot announced by Netflix last week.

Variety reports that the conservative news anchor wrote on X, “Netflix, if you woke-ify Little House on the Prairie I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project.”

First, Kelly doesn’t have that kind of power to ruin a Netflix project. But her post also misses the mark about Little House on the Prairie’s storytelling, which taught lessons about bullying, life with disabilities, racism, sexism and other societal topics.

Gilbert wrote about the show’s effective ways of confronting hot-button issues in her response.

“Apparently Megyn tweeted (I’m no longer on that platform) asking that Netflix not ‘woke-ify’ their Little House remake,” wrote Gilbert on Threads. “Ummm…watch the original again. TV doesn’t get too much more ‘woke’ than we did. We tackled: racism, addiction, nativism, antisemitism, misogyny, rape, spousal abuse and every other ‘woke’ topic you can think of. Thank you very much.”

The reboot, which has Rebecca Sonnenshire as showrunner and executive producer, is described by Netflix as “part hopeful drama, part epic survival tale and part origin story of the American West.”

“This fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier,” the description continues.