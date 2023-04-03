At the moment, it’s not clear whether he’ll be trekking across the U.K. and the rest of Europe or if his upcoming concerts in New Zealand (January 2025) and Australia (February 2025) will be impacted. He also did not disclose the reason behind his recent hospitalization.

The New World Tour was set to be the final tour under Glover’s Childish Gambino persona. As Blavity reported, he announced that his latest studio album Bando Stone and The New World would be his last.

“It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore,” he told The New York Times about his decision.