After postponing the North American leg of his final tour as Childish Gambino last month, Donald Glover has officially decided to cancel the rest of his 2024 dates.
“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” Glover tweeted on Oct. 4. “After being assessed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.”
He added, “my path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy and support.”
— donald (@donaldglover) October 4, 2024
At the moment, it’s not clear whether he’ll be trekking across the U.K. and the rest of Europe or if his upcoming concerts in New Zealand (January 2025) and Australia (February 2025) will be impacted. He also did not disclose the reason behind his recent hospitalization.
The New World Tour was set to be the final tour under Glover’s Childish Gambino persona. As Blavity reported, he announced that his latest studio album Bando Stone and The New World would be his last.
“It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore,” he told The New York Times about his decision.