Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino is postponing the North American leg of his final tour to focus on his physical health.
On Monday, Glover took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share why he’s decided to halt his tour.
“unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks,” he tweeted. “hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love.”
hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy.…
The North American leg of the tour was set to conclude on Oct. 3 in Chicago. The tour was headed to Europe in November. Before his announcement, Glover recently postponed the Houston stop of his tour.
In June, Glover told The New York Times earlier this year that he planned to retire from his musical career as Childish Gambino as it was no longer fulfilling for him anymore. He dropped his final studio album Bando Stone & the New World in July.
“It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done,'” he said. “It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.”
He’s best known for his 2018 hit “This Is America,” which skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The politically-driven track took home four Grammys in 2019, including song of the year and record of the year, two of the most coveted category wins.