NBA star Dwayne Wade shared that he’s considering dipping his toe in nail care.
In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Wade got candid about why sporting nail polish as a man isn’t a big deal to him despite the criticism he faces in doing so, saying it’s just another form of self-expression as a creative.
Turns out, Wade is seriously considering diving into the nail care industry soon.
“[I’m] actually thinking about jumping into the nail line… world… Yeah, I’ve been thinking about it. Like I’ve been in it so long. And I’m like, You know what, it could be a good time, but I got some cool ideas and I’m exploring. I’ve been having some conversations on my own about exploring,” he said.
Nail polish is also one of the ways he connects with his 5-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom he shares with his wife Gabrielle Union.
“One of my favorite things to do is sit down with my daughter getting my nails painted and painting hers,” he said.
Wade said he’s been getting manicures since 2007, High Snob Society reported.
“I’m all about scanning details of people, because it shows you a lot about how people care about themselves,” he told the media outlet.
He added, “My father has always been a man who would take care of himself. My uncles took care of themselves. I always knew that’s what I wanted to do: I wanted to be one of them sharp-dressed men who smelled good, who stayed clean-shaved, and all that.”