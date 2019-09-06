Dyllan Thompson, the son of WNBA legend Tina Thompson, has committed to Georgia Tech. According to Athlon Sports, Dyllan chose Georgia Tech after weighing offers from several schools, including New Orleans, UNC-Charlotte and Louisiana Tech. The Houston native announced the exciting news on his Instagram page.
“100% COMMITTED!!🐝🐝 @gtmensbasketball,” Dyllan wrote on Instagram.
Dyllan is set to start his college career after proving himself as a standout high school athlete. During his senior season at Second Baptist School in Houston, Dyllan averaged 18 points and seven rebounds per game. He also proved himself a terrific long-range shooter, shooting 35% from three-point range in his senior year. At Georgia Tech, Dyllan will be coached by former NBA guard Damion Stoudamire.
Dyllan will look to prove himself as a standout college player like his mother, who played at the University of Southern California. After her outstanding college career, Tina became the first overall pick in the 1997 WNBA draft. The Hall of Famer played 17 years in the WNBA and retired in 2013.
Tina played for the Houston Comets, Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm. She won four championships in a row early in her career. Tina coached the Texas Longhorns and Virginia Cavaliers after her playing career.
Speaking with the Longhorns in a profile they did for his Tina, Dyllan credited his mother for teaching him to work hard.
“Basketball players don’t get much time to rest. If you’re not practicing or playing, you’re preparing,” Dyllan said in the interview, per SportsKeeda. “It’s constant work, and my mom always worked. So I feel like it’s my place to do the same now.”