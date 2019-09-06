Dyllan will look to prove himself as a standout college player like his mother, who played at the University of Southern California. After her outstanding college career, Tina became the first overall pick in the 1997 WNBA draft. The Hall of Famer played 17 years in the WNBA and retired in 2013.

Tina played for the Houston Comets, Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm. She won four championships in a row early in her career. Tina coached the Texas Longhorns and Virginia Cavaliers after her playing career.