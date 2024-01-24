As an adolescent, one of the best feelings was finishing school on Friday knowing you had a Saturday morning full of cartoons awaiting you the next day. In adulthood, work weeks and weekends all too often blend together, leaving little to no time for indulging in old hobbies like watching kids shows and coloring. Even if it doesn’t fit naturally into your schedule, making time to reconnect with little you is still important. It doesn’t have to be overwhelming, in fact, sometimes, television can be the perfect way to do that.

The creation of Disney+ has allowed movie and TV lovers to reconnect with classic stories that they grew up on, and other streamers offer their share of animated and throwback content too. Sadly, some of these relics aren’t available on traditional platforms, though finding them elsewhere online isn’t too hard. Keep reading to go back in time with our list of nostalgic childhood shows that are worth revisiting.

11. The Weekenders (2000-2004)

IMDb: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

From 2000 to 2004, Disney’s The Weekenders followed Karver (Phil LaMarr), Lor (Grey DeLisle), Tino (Jason Marsden) and Tish (Kath Soucie) on their quest to live out the perfect weekend in Southern California. The feel-good animated comedy’s catchy theme song was made by Wayne Brady and Roger Neill, though its four seasons unfortunately aren’t on any streaming services at this time.

10. 6Teen (2004-2010)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

6Teen takes place in Toronto’s Galleria Mall, where a group of teenage friends – Jonsey, Nikki, Jude, Jen, Wyatt and Caitlin – try to hold down their first jobs and relationships. It aired on the Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2010 and remains a nostalgic favorite for many who were tweens and teens in the 2000s. If you’re in the mood to revisit the show or stream it for the first time, all 93 episodes are on YouTube for free.

9. What’s New, Scooby-Doo? (2002-2006)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

We’ve seen numerous versions of Scooby-Doo throughout the 2000s and beyond, but arguably one of the best editions is the What’s New series that aired from 2002 to 2006. Simple Plan hit the studio to record the lively theme song, which has only helped the animated show to live on in pop culture long past its last episode. Like its predecessors, What’s New Scooby-Doo? follows the beloved dog and his best friend Shaggy as they solve mysteries with the help of Fred, Velma and Daphne.

8. Cory in the House (2007-2008)

IMDb: 5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Raven Symoné’s performance as a teenage psychic in That’s So Raven solidified her spot as one of our favorite Disney girls, but her little brother Cory (played by Kyle Massey) also had us laughing more than most other kids’ shows in the 2000s. Eventually, a spin-off series was created for the youngest Baxter sibling, though Cory in the House only ran for two seasons. It’s surprisingly still not a part of the Disney+ streaming catalog, though it can be purchased for your collection on Apple TV+.

7. Ed, Edd n Eddy (1999-2008)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

While it actually began in 1999, Ed, Edd n Eddy reached its peak years later in its six-season run, which ended in 2008. Danny Antonucci created the Cartoon Network comedy, which is about three young friends who share a first name and plenty of curiosity about the world around them. From crushing on girls to breaking realities, this trio has no shortage of mischief up their sleeves

6. Sagwa The Chinese Siamese Cat (2001-2004) IMDb: 7.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Many kids shows connect with viewers using characters that look and live similarly to them, but Sagwa The Chinese Siamese Cat takes a different approach. As we follow the young feline on her adventures through historic China she helps us learn important life lessons along with her siblings Dongwa and Sheegwa, not to mention Sagwa’s bat BFF/sidekick, Fu-Fu.

5. Life with Derek (2005-2009)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Perhaps one of the most controversial shows to air on Disney in the 2000s was Life with Derek, largely due to the unusually close step-sibling dynamic between Derek (Michael Seater) and Casey (Ashley Leggat), who were dating while the show was filmed. All absurd family ties aside, the dramedy’s four seasons were full of laughs and emotional moments which you can currently stream on Roku and Freevee.

4. Totally Spies! (2001-2014)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Totally Spies! is another kids show classic that’s now available at no cost on YouTube, along with the series’ 2009 movie that also follows Sam, Clover and Alex on their crime-fighting quests. Andrea Baker, Katie Leigh and Jennifer Hale voiced the fabulous secret agents, and the latter impressively managed to channel Mandy, their arch-nemesis at the same time.

3. Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (2004-2007)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

With all the allegations surrounding executives at Nickelodeon regarding the Quiet on Set documentary lately, it’s hard to watch old shows from the network without extra scrutiny these days. However, the cast of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide did have us in a chokehold back in the day as we tried to make it through middle school ourselves. The family-friendly sitcom aired for three seasons from 2004 to 2007, and the leading actors currently have a podcast where they’ve been catching us up on life since saying goodbye to their breakout roles.

2. The Fairly OddParents (2001-2017)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Having two fairy godparents to make your wishes come true sounds like a dream to pretty much anyone, but after seeing the messes 10-year-old Timmy Turner got himself into, you might think twice before calling out to the ethers for help. From 2001 to 2017 we watched the imaginative young boy have his desires taken totally out of context time after time by Cosmo and Wanda. Thankfully, no matter what sort of mess they land Timmy in, The Fairly OddParents always know how to clean up after themselves.

1. The Proud Family (2001-2005)

IMDb: 6.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 40%

The Proud Family (and its’ recent reboot) certainly weren’t perfect. Still, from 2001 to 2005 the latter kept us on our toes as Penny Proud and her young friends sought to evade the Gross sisters as well as her strict father, get good grades and impress their various crushes. Disappointing use of racial stereotypes in some characters aside, the replay value of The Proud Family remains high two decades later; streaming the early seasons of the kids show on Disney+ as an adult feels nearly as relatable as it did when we were growing up with Penny.