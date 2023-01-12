Diversity is shining at the 76th Emmy Awards Nominations announcement, with Shōgun leading the pack with 25 nominations.
The period drama showing the age of the shogunate in Japan earned nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Hiroyuki Sanada). Meanwhile, The Bear, starring Ayo Edebiri, earned the second highest number of noms at 23, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Edibiri) and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White). Liza Colón-Zayas and Lionel Boyce were nominated in supporting categories.
True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, also earned 19 nominations including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series (Foster). Reis was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, as was Aja Naomi King for Lessons in Chemistry.
Fallout, earned 11 noms, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Walton Goggins). The Gilded Age, starring Audra McDonald, earned six nominations.
Reservation Dogs fans can finally celebrate now that the historic dramedy earned his first nomination for best Comedy, with star D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai earning a Best Actor in a Comedy nomination.
Other notable nominations include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who were both nominated in the lead actor and actress categories for drama. The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series alongside 3 Body Problem, starring a multicultural cast including Jovan Adepo, CCH Pounder, Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Saamer Usmani, Rosalind Chao, and Jess Hong and others.
The Morning Show standouts Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman were both nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Meanwhile,
Abbott Elementary, now a staple at the Primetime Emmys, was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series alongside What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Only Murders in the Building. Creator and star Quinta Brunson was also nominated in the leading comedy actress category. Co-stars Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams were nominated in supporting categories. Meanwhile, for Loot, Maya Rudolph was nominated in the leading actress category alongside Brunson.
Idris Elba also earned an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Apple TV+ drama Hijack. Lamorne Morris was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Fargo.
RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Traitors also earned nominations in the reality series category.
Some notable guest-acting noms include Néstor Carbonell in Shōgun, Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Only Murders in the Building, Maya Rudolph as Saturday Night Live host and Michaela Coel in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Eric Andŕe also earned a nomination for Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy Series.
Watch the announcement, hosted by Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph with Tony Hale and Academy Chair Cris Abrego, below, as well as the full list of nominees. The 76th Annual Primetime Emmys airs Sept. 15 at 8/7c on ABC.
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – ‘The Morning Show’
Carrie Coon- ‘The Gilded Age’
Maya Erskine- ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’
Anna Sawai- ‘Shōgun’
Imelda Staunton- ‘The Crown’
Reese Witherspoon- ‘The Morning Show’
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Idris Elba – ‘Hijack’
Donald Glover – ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’
Walton Goggins – ‘Fall Out’
Gary Oldman – ‘Slow Horses’
Hiroyuki Sanada – ‘Shōgun’
Dominic West – ‘The Crown’
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’
Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’
Maya Rudolph – ‘Loot’
Jean Smart – ‘Hacks’
Kristen Wiig – ‘Palm Royale’
Selena Gomez, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Matt Berry – ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Larry David – ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
Steve Martin – ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Martin Short – ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Jeremy Allen White- ‘The Bear’
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – ‘Reservation Dogs’
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
The Crown
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jodie Foster – ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Brie Larson – ‘Lessons in Chemistry’
Juno Temple – ‘Fargo’
Sofia Vergara – ‘Griselda’
Naomi Watts – ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Matt Bomer ‘Fellow Travelers’
Richard Gadd – ‘Baby Reindeer’
Jon Hamm – ‘Fargo’
Tom Hollander – ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’
Andrew Scott – ‘Ripley’
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski – ‘The Gilded Age’
Nicole Beharie – ‘The Morning Show’
Elizabeth Debicki- ‘The Crown’
Greta Lee- ‘The Morning Show’
Lesley Manville – ‘The Crown’
Karen Pittman – ‘The Morning Show’
Holland Taylor – ‘The Morning Show’
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano – ‘Shōgun’
Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’
Mark Duplass – ‘The Morning Show’
Jon Hamm – ‘The Morning Show’
Takehiro Hira – ‘Shōgun’
Jack Lowden – ‘Slow Horses’
Jonathan Pryce – ‘The Crown’
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett – ‘Palm Royale’
Liza Colón-Zayas – ‘The Bear’
Hannah Einbinder – ‘Hacks’
Janelle James – ‘Abbott Elementary’
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary’
Meryl Streep – ‘Only Murders In The Building’
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce – ‘The Bear’
Paul W. Downs – ‘Hacks’
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’
Paul Rudd – ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Tyler James Williams – ‘Abbott Elementary’
Bowen Yang – ‘Saturday Night Live’
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Dakota Fanning – ‘Ripley
Lily Gladstone – ‘Under the Bridge’
Jessica Gunning- ‘Baby Reindeer’
Aja Naomi King- ‘Lessons in Chemistry’
Diane Lane – ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’
Nava Mau- ‘Baby Reindeer’
Kali Reis – ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Jonathan Bailey – ‘Fellow Travelers’
Robert Downey Jr. – ‘The Sympathizer’
Tom Goodman-Hill – ‘Baby Reindeer’
John Hawkes – ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Lamorne Morris – ‘Fargo
Lewis Pullman – ‘Lessons in Chemistry’
Treat Williams – ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’
Outstanding Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ’97
Ricky and Morty
Bob’s Burgers
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown
Fargo
The Gentlemen
The Morning Show
True Detective: Night Country
TV Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case
Quiz Lady
Red, White and Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Jim Henson Idea Man
The Greatest Night in Pop
STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
Albert Brooks: Defending my Life
Girls State
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Fallout
The Gilded Age
Palm Royale
Ripley
Shogun
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Bear
Frasier
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Squid Game: The Challenge
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
The Oscars
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
The Crown
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race
The Golden Bachelor
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Squid Game: The Challenge
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Dancing With The Stars
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
The Oscars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto – The Bear
Matthew Broderick as Matthew Broderick – Only Murders In The Building
Ryan Gosling as Host – Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd as Larry Arbuckle – Hacks
Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee – The Bear
Will Poulter as Luca – The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell as Rodriguez – Shōgun
Paul Dano as Hot Neighbor – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright – Slow Horses
John Turturro as Eric Shane – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Olivia Colman as Chef Terry – The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto – The Bear
Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance – Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams – Only Murders In The Building
Maya Rudolph as Host – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig as Host – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Michaela Coel as Bev – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II – The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener – The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson as Therapist – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey as Other Jane – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Eric Andŕe as Eric Andŕe – The Eric Andre Show
Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic – Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Mena Suvari as Detective Thompson- RZR
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak – The Simpsons
Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin – Family Guy
Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646 – Invincible
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress – Big Mouth
Hannah Waddingham as Deliria – Krapopolis
Outstanding Narrator
Sir David Attenborough, Narrator – Planet Earth III
Angela Bassett, Narrator – Queens
Morgan Freeman, Narrator- Life On Our Planet
Paul Rudd, Narrator – Secrets Of The Octopus
Octavia Spencer, Narrator – Lost Women Of Highway 20
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, Host – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John – Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, Host – The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Host – Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Host – Survivor
Outstanding Host For A Game Show
Steve Harvey, Host – Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Host – Jeopardy!
Jane Lynch, Host – Weakest Link
Keke Palmer, Host – Password
Pat Sajak, Host – Wheel Of Fortune