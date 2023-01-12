Diversity is shining at the 76th Emmy Awards Nominations announcement, with Shōgun leading the pack with 25 nominations.

The period drama showing the age of the shogunate in Japan earned nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Hiroyuki Sanada). Meanwhile, The Bear, starring Ayo Edebiri, earned the second highest number of noms at 23, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Edibiri) and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White). Liza Colón-Zayas and Lionel Boyce were nominated in supporting categories.

True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, also earned 19 nominations including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series (Foster). Reis was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, as was Aja Naomi King for Lessons in Chemistry.

Fallout, earned 11 noms, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Walton Goggins). The Gilded Age, starring Audra McDonald, earned six nominations.

Reservation Dogs fans can finally celebrate now that the historic dramedy earned his first nomination for best Comedy, with star D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai earning a Best Actor in a Comedy nomination.

Other notable nominations include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who were both nominated in the lead actor and actress categories for drama. The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series alongside 3 Body Problem, starring a multicultural cast including Jovan Adepo, CCH Pounder, Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Saamer Usmani, Rosalind Chao, and Jess Hong and others.

The Morning Show standouts Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman were both nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Meanwhile,

Abbott Elementary, now a staple at the Primetime Emmys, was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series alongside What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Only Murders in the Building. Creator and star Quinta Brunson was also nominated in the leading comedy actress category. Co-stars Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams were nominated in supporting categories. Meanwhile, for Loot, Maya Rudolph was nominated in the leading actress category alongside Brunson.

Idris Elba also earned an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Apple TV+ drama Hijack. Lamorne Morris was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Fargo.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Traitors also earned nominations in the reality series category.

Some notable guest-acting noms include Néstor Carbonell in Shōgun, Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Only Murders in the Building, Maya Rudolph as Saturday Night Live host and Michaela Coel in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Eric Andŕe also earned a nomination for Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy Series.

Watch the announcement, hosted by Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph with Tony Hale and Academy Chair Cris Abrego, below, as well as the full list of nominees. The 76th Annual Primetime Emmys airs Sept. 15 at 8/7c on ABC.

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – ‘The Morning Show’

Carrie Coon- ‘The Gilded Age’

Maya Erskine- ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

Anna Sawai- ‘Shōgun’

Imelda Staunton- ‘The Crown’

Reese Witherspoon- ‘The Morning Show’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba – ‘Hijack’

Donald Glover – ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

Walton Goggins – ‘Fall Out’

Gary Oldman – ‘Slow Horses’

Hiroyuki Sanada – ‘Shōgun’

Dominic West – ‘The Crown’

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ayo Edebiri – ‘The Bear’

Maya Rudolph – ‘Loot’

Jean Smart – ‘Hacks’

Kristen Wiig – ‘Palm Royale’

Selena Gomez, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry – ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Larry David – ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Steve Martin – ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short – ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jeremy Allen White- ‘The Bear’

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – ‘Reservation Dogs’

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster – ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Brie Larson – ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Juno Temple – ‘Fargo’

Sofia Vergara – ‘Griselda’

Naomi Watts – ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer ‘Fellow Travelers’

Richard Gadd – ‘Baby Reindeer’

Jon Hamm – ‘Fargo’

Tom Hollander – ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

Andrew Scott – ‘Ripley’

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – ‘The Gilded Age’

Nicole Beharie – ‘The Morning Show’

Elizabeth Debicki- ‘The Crown’

Greta Lee- ‘The Morning Show’

Lesley Manville – ‘The Crown’

Karen Pittman – ‘The Morning Show’

Holland Taylor – ‘The Morning Show’

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – ‘Shōgun’

Billy Crudup – ‘The Morning Show’

Mark Duplass – ‘The Morning Show’

Jon Hamm – ‘The Morning Show’

Takehiro Hira – ‘Shōgun’

Jack Lowden – ‘Slow Horses’

Jonathan Pryce – ‘The Crown’

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett – ‘Palm Royale’

Liza Colón-Zayas – ‘The Bear’

Hannah Einbinder – ‘Hacks’

Janelle James – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary’

Meryl Streep – ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce – ‘The Bear’

Paul W. Downs – ‘Hacks’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – ‘The Bear’

Paul Rudd – ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Tyler James Williams – ‘Abbott Elementary’

Bowen Yang – ‘Saturday Night Live’

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Dakota Fanning – ‘Ripley

Lily Gladstone – ‘Under the Bridge’

Jessica Gunning- ‘Baby Reindeer’

Aja Naomi King- ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Diane Lane – ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

Nava Mau- ‘Baby Reindeer’

Kali Reis – ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jonathan Bailey – ‘Fellow Travelers’

Robert Downey Jr. – ‘The Sympathizer’

Tom Goodman-Hill – ‘Baby Reindeer’

John Hawkes – ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Lamorne Morris – ‘Fargo

Lewis Pullman – ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Treat Williams – ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ’97

Ricky and Morty

Bob’s Burgers

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown

Fargo

The Gentlemen

The Morning Show

True Detective: Night Country

TV Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White and Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Jim Henson Idea Man

The Greatest Night in Pop

STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Albert Brooks: Defending my Life

Girls State

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Palm Royale

Ripley

Shogun

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear

Frasier

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Squid Game: The Challenge

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

66th Grammy Awards

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

The Crown

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race

The Golden Bachelor

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Dancing With The Stars

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

The Oscars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

76th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto – The Bear

Matthew Broderick as Matthew Broderick – Only Murders In The Building

Ryan Gosling as Host – Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd as Larry Arbuckle – Hacks

Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee – The Bear

Will Poulter as Luca – The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell as Rodriguez – Shōgun

Paul Dano as Hot Neighbor – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright – Slow Horses

John Turturro as Eric Shane – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Olivia Colman as Chef Terry – The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto – The Bear

Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance – Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams – Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph as Host – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig as Host – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Michaela Coel as Bev – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II – The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden as Maggie Brener – The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson as Therapist – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey as Other Jane – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Eric Andŕe as Eric Andŕe – The Eric Andre Show

Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic – Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Mena Suvari as Detective Thompson- RZR

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Hank Azaria as Moe Szyslak – The Simpsons

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin – Family Guy

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy / Angstrom #646 – Invincible

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress – Big Mouth

Hannah Waddingham as Deliria – Krapopolis

Outstanding Narrator

Sir David Attenborough, Narrator – Planet Earth III

Angela Bassett, Narrator – Queens

Morgan Freeman, Narrator- Life On Our Planet

Paul Rudd, Narrator – Secrets Of The Octopus

Octavia Spencer, Narrator – Lost Women Of Highway 20

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, Host – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John – Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, Host – The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Host – Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Host – Survivor

Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Steve Harvey, Host – Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Host – Jeopardy!

Jane Lynch, Host – Weakest Link

Keke Palmer, Host – Password

Pat Sajak, Host – Wheel Of Fortune