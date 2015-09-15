A new trailer for 28 Years Later has been released.

Sony Pictures has dropped new footage of the 28 Days Later sequel, which reunites director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland. Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams ​and Ralph Fiennes star in the film.

The first film, released in 2002, starred Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris and grossed $84.6 million at the international box office. A sequel, 28 Weeks Later, came out in 2007. Now, 28 Years Later is intended to be the first film in a new trilogy. Nia DaCosta is directing the second film in the trilogy.

What is ’28 Years Later’ about?

Here’s the film’s official description:

It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

Is Cillian Murphy in ’28 Years Later’?

As we previously reported, Murphy is an executive producer for the film and has long been reported to be a part of it. But once the first trailer came out, he was not credited as a main cast member. Still, many believed that the zombie lurking over Comer’s character in the trailer is was Murphy’s character Jim from the original film. However, Danny Boyle came out to confirm that the person in the trailer was not Murphy, but instead, Angus Neill. This new trailer showcases more of the character Neill is playing, doubling down on the fact that this is not Murphy.

When does the film hit theaters?

28 Years Later will be released in theaters on June 20. Watch the new trailer below: